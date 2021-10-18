Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Size to Grow by USD 338.88 Mn | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report identifies rising investments in smart grid projects as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, The upgrading of transmission grids and substations during the forecast period will further boost the market demand. However, interoperability issues may impede market growth.

The Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market is segmented by Solution (communication network, services, and hardware and software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The substation wide area monitoring system market covers the following areas:

Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Sizing

Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Forecast

Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Electric Power Group LLC

General Electric Co.

KEPCO KDN

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

Studio Elektronike d.o.o. Rijeka

Vizimax Inc.

Related Reports:

Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subsea Manifolds Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 338.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Electric Power Group LLC, General Electric Co., KEPCO KDN, NR Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Studio Elektronike d.o.o. Rijeka, and Vizimax Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

