Subterra Renewables headlines the debut of The Buildings Show's "Green Pavilion" with innovative geothermal exhibit at the Toronto expo

News provided by

Subterra Renewables

27 Nov, 2023, 11:29 ET

  • Visit Subterra's Booth #2039 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1st at the Metro Toronto Convention Center
  • Subterra hosts accredited course* "Geothermal Exchange Explained", on Nov. 30th at 9:00a.m.
  • Team will also present a "Geo-Drilling Technical Demonstration", on Nov. 30th at 1:00p.m.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables ("Subterra" or the "Company"), North America's leading geothermal energy utility provider, is pleased to announce it is headlining The Buildings Show's inaugural Toronto launch of the "Green Pavilion" - the expo space reserved for spotlighting exhibitors engaged in sustainable design and building activities. Subterra's team led by CEO Lucie Andlauer will be on hand to kick off the expo with an interactive geothermal display at Booth #2039 from November 29 to December 1st, 2023.

Continue Reading

In addition to exhibiting in the main expo area, Subterra's management team will present at the following sessions:

Geothermal Exchange Explained: A Heating & Cooling Solution on the Path to Net Zero
Matthew Tokarik, President of Subterra will present an accredited* educational seminar on Thursday November 30, at 9:00am in Room #703 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The seminar will explore emissions impact on climate change, natural disasters, and the building sector's responsibility toward carbon emissions abatement. It will also address how and why geothermal heating and cooling is the most reliable and efficient renewable resource currently available. By electrifying and decarbonizing the building industry, architects, project owners and suppliers are realizing the design, construction, and space-saving benefits.  
*Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) = OAA1

Product Demonstration: Geothermal Exchange Systems & Geo-Drilling
Kareem Mirza, Chief Revenue Officer at Subterra and sustainability leader Jessica Rowe Bald, SVP at Subterra will provide a product demonstration on Thursday November 30, at 1:00pm at the Emerging Technology Demo Stage #102, located on the main expo floor. The demonstration will delve into geo-drilling with an overview of how Subterra installs and maintains the ground-source exchange system that will transition our spaces away from fossil-fuel-powered systems to geothermal heating and cooling systems. Subterra's unmatched fleet of geo-drilling capabilities and maintenance operations is at the core of its utility business model that will make a significant impact on lowering carbon emissions and reducing operating costs. The Subterra team is also expected to highlight its latest partnerships and projects.

For 35 years, The Buildings Show has delivered cutting-edge and expert-led seminars, panels, roundtables, and tradeshow experiences for the building community. As North America's largest event for showcasing products, services, educational programming, and professional networking, it spotlights the design, construction, and property management communities. The Toronto expo and its newly launched Green Pavilion is expected to highlight the building sector's sustainability suppliers to the expo's 13,500 expected attendees.

About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange utility company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. Most recently placing No. 1 in the Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, Subterra is a fully vertically integrated company that custom engineers, installs, owns and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems. As a leader in the sustainability and decarbonization movement, its best practices align with government ESG initiatives, expediting building approvals, and accelerates a path to Net Zero.  Available under Subterra's energy as a service utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America.

For more information visit: www.subterrarenewables.com

Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Instagram, X (Twitter),

SOURCE Subterra Renewables

Also from this source

Subterra Renewables expands into Western Canada and U.S. following affiliate acquisition of Alberta's Earth Drilling Co. to meet North American geothermal demands

Subterra Renewables expands into Western Canada and U.S. following affiliate acquisition of Alberta's Earth Drilling Co. to meet North American geothermal demands

Subterra's group of companies also acquires Nevada-based Harris Exploration as part of transaction for best-in-class services and state-of-the-art...
North America's largest geothermal utility provider Subterra Renewables kicks off extensive drilling at Ohio's Oberlin College for conversion to geothermal exchange system

North America's largest geothermal utility provider Subterra Renewables kicks off extensive drilling at Ohio's Oberlin College for conversion to geothermal exchange system

Watershed moment in geothermal district heating and cooling systems installation with use of state-of-the-art sonic and coil drilling rigs operating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.