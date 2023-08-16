Subtl Beauty Taps BPM-PR Firm as Agency of Record For 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm, ( www.bpm-prfirm.com ), a leading public relations agency specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, is excited to announce the addition of Subtl Beauty to its impressive client roster of beauty brands. Since 2018, Subtl has been redefining beauty with simplicity, personalization, and authenticity. Their stackable makeup solutions cater to the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, offering compact, travel-friendly, and customizable products. The dedicated public relations contract with BPM-PR Firm comes as Subtl debuts their Stak 2.0 with elevated packaging & elite formulations for 2023 .

The Subtl Stack, photographed by the Subtl photography team.

"We strive to ensure that we are working with electrifying products. Subtl Beauty's Stak 2.0 provides the wow factor we look for in the beauty brands on our client roster," states BPM-PR Firm CEO Monique Tatum. "Subtl's innovative approach to beauty aligns perfectly with our agency's expertise, and we are excited to share their story with the world in new and creative ways."

With a track record of success and a deep understanding of the beauty industry, BPM-PR Firm is well-positioned to elevate Subtl Beauty's brand visibility through effective media relations and strategic communications. The Firm's elite client roster have included names like Armitron , Bellabeat , The Moulin Rouge , Sabon , The Mane Choice , and many more. Recently celebrating its 18th anniversary, BPM-PR intricately designs each media campaign to layer and consistently level up its clients' PR and media efforts. The process is achieved through media mentions and incorporating electrifying campaign ideas, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, awards, influencer engagements, events, and more. Though NYC based, the Firm's clients span the globe with national and international PR campaign services. Headquartered in NYC, the firm also recently opened offices in Washington D.C. and is set to reopen its California offices in November of 2023. By leveraging their relationships with key journalists, bloggers, and media influencers, BPM-PR Firm will ensure that Subtl Beauty stands out in a competitive beauty landscape.

The partnership between BPM-PR Firm and Subtl Beauty results from BPM-PR Firm's ongoing mission to expand both their Beauty PR Firm Division and Wellness PR Firm Division for 2023-2024 with unique brands that share their values of innovation, quality, and authenticity.

For more information on BPM-PR Firm, media interviews, or sales, contact

[email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244. To learn more about BPM-PR Firm and its services, visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com/ .

ABOUT BPM-PR FIRM

BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR), is a leading public relations firm that is this week celebrating its 18th anniversary. Founded in 2005, the firm is known for crafting powerfully unique media messages that move the world by implementing innovative public relations strategies and delivering unparalleled PR campaign results. The company has established itself as a trusted partner to world-renowned global brands, enterprises, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Industry sectors for the firm include fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, experts, event PR, and corporate communications. BPM-PR Firm's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times, notably in 2021 by Forbes as One of America's Best PR Firms . For information on BPM-PR Firm visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com .

