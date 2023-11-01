Subtl Beauty Wins BeautyMatter NEXT Award for 2023

Stackable Makeup Brand In The Palm Of Your Hand Awarded Best Product Packaging Design Award

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeautyMatter ( www.beautymatter.com ) announced today the winners for the second annual NEXT Awards of 2023 with Subtl Beauty receiving this year's coveted award for Best Product Packaging Design. Subtl Beauty is known as the stackable makeup solution that simplifies beauty routines with their compact design. Ranging from $36-$60, all products in the revolutionizing makeup "stak" are crafted with the utmost care – vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. Created by entrepreneur Rachel Reid, Subtl Beauty aims to break free from the conventional beauty norms and rewrite the rules of everyday beauty routines.

Pictured: Annie Clearwater, Marketing Content Manager for Subtl, with the NEXT Award for Best Product Packaging Design The Subtl Stak

In July of 2023 Subtl Beauty debuted their redesigned makeup stak with elevated packaging and elite new formulations. It boasts a refillable design, utilizing only mono-material and innovative bezel technology, extending the packaging's lifecycle. New products include skin conditioning with ingredients like Bayberry Fruit Wax and Vitamin E, sheer and forgivable applications, and pigment load adjustments for buildable results. Build a custom makeup stak, shop, or take the Subtl quiz to find your perfect stak match. The beauty of the customization is that you can add new product pods anytime or subtract empty ones. Every makeup stak comes with a lid, applicator, and a free Stak Brush BFF for on-the-go application moments.

BeautyMatter has become a globally respected source for all things beauty and business. From reports to roundups to podcasts and even business consulting services, BeautyMatter serves as an insider voice for the ever-changing beauty industry, allowing businesses to keep up with the current trends and continue to thrive with quality products and campaigns. They first introduced the NEXT Awards in 2022, which was met with roaring success. The enthusiasm has been felt amongst the beauty community for the unveiling of the 2023 winners.

BeautyMatter recognized the winners onstage in Los Angeles, October 26, at the NEXT Beauty Summit and Awards Ceremony. The Design category consisted of various subcategories, including Best Spatial Design, Best Collaboration, and Best Product Packaging Design, which Subtl received the award for. Best Product Packaging Design looks for "unique concept and execution tied to packaging design" and considers elements such as componentry, material selection, and decoration. With the sleek, clean, and easy-to-transport design of Subtl's redesigned makeup stak, it is no surprise BeautyMatter deemed them the winner of the NEXT Award!

"From the start of Subtl, we have been amazed by the support from friends, family, and our loyal customers across the globe. It is a terrifying and exhilarating endeavor to put forth a product into the beauty world, and our success has been nothing short of inspiring," states Rachel Reid, founder of Subtl. "When we decided to revamp our brand, we were delighted and awed by the revived enthusiasm- a revamp is risky, but it has been so worth it. To have our efforts recognized by one of the top voices in beauty is more meaningful than words could express. We are honored and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our brand."

ABOUT SUBTL BEAUTY

Since 2018, Subtl has been redefining beauty with simplicity, personalization, and authenticity. Their stackable makeup solutions cater to the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, offering compact, travel-friendly, and customizable products. Subtl perfects every formula, ensuring efficiency, ease of application, and long-lasting wear. Their essentials align with conscious consumer values: clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. For more information on Subtl visit https://subtlbeauty.com/ .

