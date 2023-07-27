Subtl Debuts Their Stak 2.0 with Elevated Packaging & Elite Formulations

New & Improved Stak 2.0 Puts An Entire Makeup Routine In The Palm Of Your Hand

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtl ( https://subtlbeauty.com /), the beloved cosmetics brand that's rocked the beauty industry with its convenient stackable makeup solutions, announced today the release of their Stak 2.0. stackable products include a jojoba-infused lip and cheek tint, concealers that compliment any complexion shade, blushes, highlighters, eyeshadows, and more. Via the Subtl site, you can build your custom stack with the product's phenomenal concept being an entire makeup routine in the palm of your hand, taking up minimal space. A convenience longed for by everyday women everywhere.

An example of a customizable Subtl Stak. Image courtesy of Subtl Beauty. Mix and match to create your own Stak! Photo courtesy of Subtl Beauty.

Priced at $14 for individual stack products The Stak 2.0 comes with revamped pods and packaging. It boasts a refillable design, utilizing only mono-material and innovative bezel technology, extending the packaging's lifecycle.

"At Subtl Beauty, we believe in empowering busy individuals to embrace their natural beauty with simplicity and style,'' states Rachel Reid, Founder and CEO of Subtl. "The Stak 2.0 is a testament to that belief, seamlessly fitting into the fast-paced lifestyle of on-the-go individuals, travelers, working professionals, and even beauty minimalists seeking a personalized and convenient makeup routine. Our goal is to provide high-quality, stackable solutions that enhance confidence and empower our customers to shine, without weighing them down."

Subtl Beauty has worked diligently, embracing customer feedback to perfect every formula, and underwent a meticulous reformulation of their makeup formulas to meet clean beauty standards while maintaining the quality of their color selections. New products include skin conditioning with ingredients like Bayberry Fruit Wax and Vitamin E, sheer and forgivable applications, and pigment load adjustments for buildable results. All products within the Stack 2.0 line are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free formulas.

The Stak 2.0 offers endless possibilities in a compact design, whether seeking a natural glow, warm radiance, sultry allure, or bold expressions. Shoppers can build a custom stack, shop or take the Subtl quiz to find their perfect stack match. The beauty of the customization is that you can add new product pods anytime or subtract empty ones. Every stack also comes with a lid, applicator, and a free brush BFF.

For those seeking a fully customized makeup experience Subtl Beauty allows customers to Build a Custom Stack by mixing & matching any of the below items:

Inspired by her own experiences of the hustle of modern life and the desire to look put together effortlessly, founder Rachel Reid ingeniously designs a compact, customizable solution to meet real makeup needs in the midst of everyday life. The 2.0 release demonstrates Subtl's dedication to providing high-quality and versatile makeup options, empowering individuals to embrace their unique style easily and confidently.

For more information on Subtl Beauty and media inquiries regarding their new Stak 2.0 release, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT SUBTL

Since 2018, Subtl has been redefining beauty with simplicity, personalization, and authenticity. Their stackable makeup solutions cater to the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, offering compact, travel-friendly, and customizable products. Subtl Beauty perfects every formula, ensuring efficiency, ease of application, and long-lasting wear. Their essentials align with conscious consumer values: clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. For more information on Subtl Beauty visit https://subtlbeauty.com/ .

SOURCE Subtl Beauty