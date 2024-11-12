Subtle Asset Management Completes $9.68 Million Acquisition of San Marcos Place in San Marcos, TX

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Asset Management announced its $9.68 Million acquisition of San Marcos Place, a 73,882-square-foot commercial property located at 900 Bugg Lane, in San Marcos, Texas, on November 8, 2024. Strategically positioned at the intersection of Highway 80 and Interstate 35, the property hosts a mix of office and retail spaces, including major tenants like the Social Security Administration and Poco Loco Supermercado.

With this acquisition, Subtle Asset Management seeks to enhance occupancy, increase foot traffic, improve tenant satisfaction, and strengthen community engagement. The company is actively marketing 13,283 square feet of available space to attract new tenants. Located in a high-traffic area along Interstate 35 which sees approximately 170,000 cars per day, San Marcos Place's tenants include some of the regions most frequented locations, including a high-traffic US Postal Service branch and the local Social Security Administration office.

Positioned between Austin and San Antonio, San Marcos has experienced robust economic growth, making it an increasingly attractive area for commercial investment. Subtle Asset Management's acquisition reflects a commitment to fostering economic vitality within the San Antonio-Austin corridor.

"As a local real estate investment firm, acquiring 900 Bugg Lane reaffirms our dedication to enhancing the San Marcos community," said Norman Padilla, spokesperson for Subtle Asset Management. "We are committed to investing in high-quality commercial properties that bring value to tenants and offer sustained growth potential within the thriving San Antonio-Austin metroplex."

For more information on leasing opportunities, please contact Norman Padilla, [email protected]. For photos of San Marcos Place, click HERE.

About Subtle Asset Management

Subtle Asset Management is a Texas-based real estate investment firm specializing in retail and multifamily properties in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

