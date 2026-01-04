Subtle Introduces Voicebuds - Reinventing Earbuds for Personal Voice Computing

Now available for preorder, Voicebuds capture your speech below a whisper, enabling private, precise voice input in noisy and shared spaces

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES, Subtle unveiled Voicebuds, reinventing the earbud to provide voice-first productivity that works in the real world, even when you're speaking too quietly to be overheard. Until now, voice input has broken down in the places that matter most - it's too public in shared spaces and too unreliable in noisy ones. As a result, people fall back to tapping at a keyboard when in open offices, public transit, or quiet spaces where speaking aloud isn't an option. Voicebuds solve this problem, providing dictation, calls, voice notes, and AI chat that work below a whisper, even in noisy and shared environments where traditional voice devices have always failed.

Voicebuds in-ear Voicebuds with Subtle app

"Voicebuds are designed for the way people actually live while on the move, surrounded by noise, or when they need to speak quietly," said Tyler Chen, cofounder and CEO of Subtle. "We built Voicebuds so you can run your day with voice - they're private enough for shared spaces, accurate enough to trust, and fast enough to become part of your daily workflow."

Voicebuds combine a breakthrough low-volume voice interface with real-time AI software, in a discreet, familiar earbud design. With a multi‑microphone array, custom firmware, and Subtle's proprietary low‑volume ML models, Voicebuds isolate just the wearer's voice with unprecedented clarity. In internal tests across real‑world noise environments, Voicebuds delivered up to 5X fewer transcription errors than AirPods Pro 3 combined with OpenAI transcription.

Integrated with the Subtle app for iOS and MacOS, Voicebuds enable a full voice-first computing experience, including:

Real-time dictation: write 4X faster than typing in any app, without being overheard

write 4X faster than typing in any app, without being overheard Voice notes : capture thoughts instantly, even with your phone in your pocket

: capture thoughts instantly, even with your phone in your pocket Contextual AI chat : a hands-free AI assistant that works without screens

: a hands-free AI assistant that works without screens Music & calls: everyday listening, noise cancelling, multipair, and clear calls, in a familiar earbuds form factor

This combination allows Voicebuds to replace multiple devices and apps as a single product for listening, communication, and voice computing that finally works in the real world.

Voicebuds are now available in two colors (Parchment White and Ink Black) for pre-order for $199, shipping in the U.S. in early 2026. Voicebuds ship with a 1-year Subtle AI membership for iOS and macOS, providing a full voice productivity experience across dictation, contextual AI chat, and instant voice notes - all without typing, tapping, or switching apps. Interested customers can pre-order now at subtle.co .

Subtle's first consumer product builds on growing collaborations across automotive, defense, and consumer electronics, including a partnership with Nothing Technologies.

Subtle is showcasing Voicebuds at CES Eureka Park, with live demonstrations of whisper-level capture in crowded environments, real-time dictation across apps, AI chat, and the power of the Subtle Voice Engine™. Media and partners are invited to visit the booth for a demo.

About Subtle

Subtle is pioneering personal voice computing technology, designed to make voice the most effective, trusted interface anywhere. Its machine learning technology powers consumer hardware for whispered, private, and noise-resilient voice AI that works in real-world environments. Founded by Stanford engineers and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Subtle has raised $6 million in funding from Entrada Ventures, Amplify Partners, Abstract Ventures, and founders of Twitter, Pinterest, and Perplexity. Learn more at subtle.co .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Subtle Computing