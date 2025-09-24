Subtle Medical Named to TIME's Inaugural List of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025

TIME Honors Subtle Medical for Advancing AI-Powered Solutions that Deliver Faster, Higher-Quality Medical Imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, today announced it has been recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025.

The inaugural list highlights companies worldwide that are transforming healthcare through innovation, impact, and digital engagement. Rankings were based on three categories: financial performance, reputation analysis, and online engagement.

Subtle Medical earned its place on the list for its groundbreaking portfolio of AI-powered imaging solutions, including:

Subtle-ELITE™ Package (SubtleHD, SubtleSYNTH, and SubtleALIGN) - A suite of deep learning technologies that improves MRI image quality, accelerates exam times, and reduces manual tasks, enabling providers to deliver sharper images and more efficient workflows while extending the life of existing scanners.





Together, these solutions are helping hospitals and imaging centers worldwide achieve faster, higher-quality imaging without requiring new hardware investments.

"As a clinical neuroradiologist, I see firsthand the impact SubtleHD has on patient care. The technology delivers sharper, higher-quality images from faster scans, which directly improves diagnostic confidence in complex neurological cases," said Suzie Bash, MD, Clinical Neuroradiologist and a Medical Director at RadNet. "Most importantly, it allows us to provide safer, more efficient, and more patient-friendly imaging workflow without compromising accuracy, setting a new standard for how we care for patients every day."

"Being named among TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies is an incredible honor and a validation of our mission," said Greg Zaharchuk, MD, PhD, Co-Founder of Subtle Medical. "Our AI solutions like SubtleHD and SubtlePET are making a measurable difference for patients, providers, and health systems every day. This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing medical imaging efficiency and quality across the globe."

The recognition by TIME and Statista further solidifies Subtle Medical's position as a leading innovator in healthcare AI and underscores the urgent global need for solutions that expand imaging access, improve diagnostic confidence, and optimize clinical workflows. The award list can be viewed on Time.com .

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions that improve image quality and efficiency across radiology. Recognized as a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and multiple-time honoree on the CB Insights AI 100 and Digital Health 150 lists, Subtle Medical's technologies are deployed on over 900 scanners in top hospitals and imaging centers worldwide. Its flagship products, SubtleHD™ and SubtlePET™, deliver faster scans, improved image quality, and enhanced patient outcomes—extending the life of existing imaging systems without requiring costly new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com .

