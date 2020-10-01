Suburban Electric Announces Rebrand to Suburban Enterprises

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Electrical Engineers/Contractors, Inc. today announced the business rebrand to Suburban Enterprises, Inc. The strategic rebrand elevates the focus on automation, electrical and technology solutions for commercial and industrial businesses and includes a new logo, positioning, and website.

In alignment with the rebrand, Suburban has launched the Suburban Automation and Suburban Technology brands, which are a part of the Suburban Enterprises family of businesses along with the already established Suburban Electric brand. Suburban Enterprises' emphasis on providing a full suite of solutions, including automation and technology, to commercial and industrial businesses is reflected in the name change from "electric" to "enterprises." The name change speaks to Suburban's core belief, that in an ever-changing, and complex commercial and industrial landscape, Suburban can fully cater to each business and build long-term, trusting business relationships. Suburban Enterprises' new branding further enables the company to stand out, not only within the rapidly growing automation, electrical, and technology industries in Northeast Wisconsin, but also within the broader Midwestern region and nationwide.

"Renaming our company just seemed like a natural evolution of our business," says Perry Schisel, President and Chief Executive Office at Suburban Enterprises, Inc. "As we have continued to grow our Technology and Automation businesses it was time give them their own identity in the marketplace. We were getting feedback that they were the best kept secret at Suburban!"

The Suburban Enterprises logo offers a new visual identity, while still incorporating colors and elements that have been recognized and associated with the brand for over sixty years.

Please visit www.suburbanenterprises.com to explore the new website and learn more about Suburban Automation, Suburban Electric, and Suburban Technology and the services and solutions that each business has to offer.

About Suburban Enterprises: Founded in 1960, Suburban continues to exceed their clients' expectations by providing industry-leading automation, electrical, and technology solutions. While each project is unique, their experience and expertise allow Suburban's team to create custom industrial and commercial solutions ensuring clients receive optimal equipment performance, increased safety in their facilities, reduced energy costs and more time to focus on growing their business. For over sixty years, Suburban's commitment to excellence, with integrity and complete customer satisfaction has guided the way they do business.

Contact:

Mike Feagles

(920) 841-7096

[email protected]

SOURCE Suburban Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.suburbanenterprises.com

