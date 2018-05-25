Suburban Essex Dental Celebrates 75 Years of Continuous Practice by Giving Back: "Smile Ops" Offers $50,000 in Complimentary Dental Care to Qualifying Veterans

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28th, Suburban Essex Dental (https://suburbanessexdental.com/) officially kicks off its Smile Ops campaign. Dr. Paul R. Feldman recently announced that he would provide up to $50,000 in complimentary dental care to qualified veterans in Essex County. Veterans who are interested in receiving the free care should call the office of Suburban Essex Dental to make an appointment.

Registration

Smile Ops 50K Complimentary Dental Care for Veterans

Registration for Smile Ops is easy, and Suburban Essex Dental encourages friends and family of veterans in need, or anyone who knows a veteran in need of dental care to first apply for the program online at (https://suburbanessexdental.com/SmileOps/).

SmileOps is open to Essex County, N.J. veterans who are currently serving or who have served in the past. All veterans must go through the registration and qualification process in order to meet requirements for inclusion. After applying online, someone from the office will contact selected applicants to set up a brief phone consultation to confirm eligibility. Dr. Feldman plans to continue giving complimentary care to veterans until the $50,000 cap has been reached.

"Our veterans sacrifice much to watch over us — some of them sacrificed everything. I think it's important to give thanks for this and to offer some help when it's needed. Operation Smile was created to put a smile back on the face of our brave service men and women," Dr. Feldman said.

Suburban Essex Dental

Located in West Orange, near the Turtle Back Zoo, Suburban Essex Dental is easy to find and is even accessible by bus, with a bus stop directly across the street. The office is modern and comfortable, with a friendly staff who are happy to accommodate patients for anything from a routine bi-annual checkup to major dental procedures. Equipped with the most cutting-edge tools and techniques available in dentistry, Suburban Essex Dental strives to make procedures quick, smooth and less stressful for their patients. The office even comes equipped with private dental suites that provide enticing views so that patients feel welcomed and comfortable.

Dr. Feldman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and completed his general practice residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Among his many accolades, he received a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry in Chicago in 1989 as well as a Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantology, and he and his team have been named "Top Dentist" by N.J. Monthly Magazine for several years in a row (2011–2018).

One of the oldest and most successful practices in the area, Suburban Essex Dental has been in continuous practice for 75 years: first under Dr. Feldman's father Dr. Bernard Feldman DDS, then under Dr. Paul Feldman who took over the practice in 1983. With a passion for great smiles and healthy teeth, Dr. Feldman has successfully steered Suburban Essex Dental through multiple decades of dental practice.

About:

Suburban Essex Dental was founded in 1943. Staffed by a group of friendly professionals who always make patients their top priority, Dr. Paul R. Feldman's current practice has been providing modern dental services for over three decades. Suburban Essex Dental was listed as one of America's Top Dentists from the Consumer Research Council for multiple years, from 2007 through 2012.

Contact:

Dr. Paul R. Feldman, DMD, FAGD, FICOI. PA

Suburban Essex Dental

Tel: 973-669-0500

