Suburban Propane & Brilliant Detroit Host "Street Fair" Celebration Complete with Music, Dancing and Over 300 Donated Meals

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"Through our SuburbanCares corporate initiatives and commitment to giving back to our local communities, we're grateful to be supporting our neighbors who faced a myriad of challenges this past year," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Over the last several months, we've focused our efforts partnering with organizations that help children and their families in communities severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other circumstances, and we recognize the significance an act of goodwill has in these difficult times. We're proud to join forces with Brilliant Detroit, and we hope this donation brings well-deserved joy to the families and children."

"We are grateful for Suburban Propane's partnership with Brilliant Detroit that offers us the opportunity to serve our families a warm, nourishing meal," said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit." This generous donation coincides with our efforts to help mitigate food insecurity in Detroit communities. Even more than that, they have made this such a special treat during a fun-filled, family event."

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

About Brilliant Detroit

Established in 2015, Brilliant Detroit provides a radically new approach to kindergarten readiness in neighborhoods and creates a unique delivery model for early childhood development by using underutilized housing stock to create early child and family centers in neighborhoods. Brilliant Detroit homes – complete with signature orange-colored front doors – provide holistic services for children ages 0-8 predicated on evidence-based programs around health, family support and education. The organization was born to create kid success neighborhoods. In each location, neighbors come together for fellowship, activities and learning to assure school readiness and provide needed support for families.

For more information, visit brilliantdetroit.org .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Related Links

http://suburbanpropane.com

