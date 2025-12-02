Suburban Propane Celebrates a Year of Impact Through its SuburbanCares Initiative

Throughout 2025, SuburbanCares delivered meaningful support nationwide through its ongoing national partnership with the American Red Cross, local community sponsorships, and employee-driven volunteer initiatives. Collectively, these efforts engaged over 150 employee volunteers and resulted in approximately 600 hours of volunteer service across 20 communities nationwide, including Tallahassee, FL; Twin Falls, ID; Silver City, NM; Nicholasville, KY; Fresno, CA; Bennington, VT; and Harrisburg East, PA, among others. This year's nonprofit partner organizations were hand-selected by local employees and included: Second Harvest of the Big Bend, the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation Trust, the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, and more.

"SuburbanCares reflects who we are as a company: an organization dedicated to service, compassion, and community," said Nandini Sankara, Vice President, Marketing, Brand Strategy and Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Our employees continue to lead with heart, and their generosity is what makes our impact possible. We are proud to support our longtime partners at the American Red Cross and to contribute to so many amazing local organizations that are making a difference every day."

In partnership with the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane continued its support for disaster relief efforts, blood drives, and emergency preparedness initiatives. At the local level, employees took part in a wide range of activities, from food distribution events and neighborhood revitalization projects to educational programs and veteran-support initiatives. These hands-on volunteer opportunities strengthen community connections while fostering a positive workplace culture throughout the organization.

As Suburban Propane looks ahead, the Company remains committed to expanding SuburbanCares initiatives and continuing to drive positive impact in communities nationwide.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's nearly 100-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo