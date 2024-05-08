Suburban Propane Collaborates with Operation Adopt A Soldier in Saratoga to Provide more than 500 Care Packages for Troops

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Operation Adopt A Soldier (OAAS) to assemble care packages for local troops serving overseas.

More than 500 packages were created, which included letters written by Suburban Propane employees from across the region, snacks, games, and other necessities that will serve as a reminder of home and a symbol of gratitude for their service. In addition to the packing event, Suburban Propane Customer Service Centers in Fort Edward, Chestertown, and Ticonderoga have collected items since March to increase local donations to Operation Adopt A Soldier for this event.

"As a veteran employer, Suburban Propane is honored to join Operation Adopt A Soldier in their mission to support our troops, who selflessly serve this country every day to protect our freedoms," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95 year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of organizations such as OAAS, which, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers, is doing the work necessary to ensure our servicemen and women are never forgotten."

"Operation Adopt A Soldier is an all-volunteer, not for profit 501c3 organization with a goal to raise and maintain awareness to the American people of the day to day sacrifices our military men and women and their families make to protect our freedoms," said Cliff Seguin, Founder and Chairman, Operation Adopt A Soldier. "In 2023, we mailed over 6,300 boxes to our troops and are so grateful to Suburban Propane for their support so that we can be as successful this year."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Dayton, OH; Milford, NH; Phoenix, AZ; Dayton and Columbus, OH; Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and Austin, TX.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Operation Adopt A Soldier, Inc.

Operation Adopt A Soldier, Inc. (OAAS) was founded in 2003 by Cliff Seguin and Dominick Commisso at the Mt. McGregor Correctional Facility in Wilton, NY. OAAS first started when Cliff began sending packages to a platoon of soldiers from the 368th Combat Engineers, which included his son Steven, who were stationed in Iraq. Later that year, Cliff met Dominick at a Support Our Troops Rally and learned that he was also sending care packages to the platoons of his two sons, Jason and Michael, who were also stationed in Iraq. The two joined forces to bring their efforts to a larger scale and help more platoons stationed overseas.

OAAS is a purely volunteer program whose mission is to raise awareness about the daily sacrifices that the men and women stationed overseas and their families make in order to preserve freedom for all of us. The main goal is to provide a sense of home to our soldiers and make them feel as comfortable as possible through care packages, gifts, letters, phone cards, and more. OAAS' motto is clear and simple "YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN." For more information, visit www.operationadoptasoldier.org .

