Suburban Propane Collaborates with the Nevada Outreach Training Organization to Clean and Organize Donation Inventory

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, volunteered at the Nevada Outreach Training Organization (NOTO) recently to provide much-needed assistance in breaking down and removing damaged furniture donations and sorting and organizing usable donations of clothing and housewares, which will be distributed to individuals and families in need in the greater Pahrump area.

Representatives from Suburban Propane’s Pahrump, Nevada Customer Service Center volunteered at the Nevada Outreach Training Organization to break down and remove damaged furniture donations and sort and organize usable donations of clothing and housewares to be distributed to individuals and families in need in the greater Pahrump area. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane). Nevada Outreach Training Organization Logo SuburbanCares logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

"Suburban Propane is honored to support the Nevada Outreach Training Organization in its mission to support our most vulnerable neighbors," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Organizations like NOTO and their hardworking volunteers play a vital role in providing resources and meeting the basic needs of the community members who need it most."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration with Suburban Propane," said Jessica McCutcheon, Executive Director, Nevada Outreach Training Organization. "Thanks to their support, we have been able to clean up our backlot area with all the clothing and furniture donations we receive throughout the year. This time spent by the Suburban volunteers contributed enough volunteer hours to help us meet our grant match needs. We are so thankful that Suburban Propane would take their time and volunteer to help us."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Phoenix, AZ; Dayton and Columbus, OH; Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, CA; Huntsville, AL; Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and Austin, TX.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Nevada Outreach Training Organization

Nevada Outreach Training Organization (NOTO) has been operated continuously since 1995 and has established strong partnerships with other community resources. NOTO has several programs that serve the needs of the community with "No to Abuse", providing comprehensive continuum of needed psycho-social and prevention education programs and services to men, women and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. For more information, visit www.nevadaoutreach.org .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.