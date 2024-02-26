Suburban Propane Commemorates Black History Month with Reception Celebrating Dr. Charles R. Drew and Hosts Sickle Cell Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

WHIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, commemorated Black History Month in conjunction with the American Red Cross, Faithful Central Bible Church, the Beverly Hills West (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and the City of Inglewood, California, by hosting a blood drive celebrating the life of Dr. Charles R. Drew, a renowned surgeon and pioneer in the field of blood transfusions.

Dr. Drew is remembered for his research in blood transfusions and for developing improved techniques for blood storage. He applied this knowledge to developing large-capacity blood banks during World War II.  Dr. Drew's youngest daughter, Dr. Silvia Drew Ivie spoke at a reception celebrating his significant contributions to medicine alongside Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and representatives of the American Red Cross, the Beverly Hills West (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and Suburban Propane.

"Suburban Propane is acutely aware of the importance of blood donation and transfusions throughout the United States and we are honored to join the American Red Cross, Faithful Central Bible Church, and the Beverly Hills West (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated to celebrate the work of Dr. Charles R. Drew and to increase awareness for such an important cause," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We hope today's events will inspire others in the community to carry on Dr. Drew's legacy by becoming blood donors."

In conjunction with the celebratory reception, Suburban Propane hosted a blood drive in honor of Dr. Drew with the Beverly Hills West (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and the Red Cross at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood. The drive was part of an ongoing effort by the American Red Cross to increase blood donations in support of individuals battling sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for sickle cell disease—the most common genetic blood disease in the United States, primarily affecting Black individuals. Some individuals with sickle cell disease depend on frequent blood transfusions throughout their lifetime—as many as 100 units of blood per patient each year. One in three Black blood donors is a match for those diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

"Blood transfusion is an essential aspect of treatment for sickle cell disease, which primarily affects Black and African American individuals," said Rosie Taravella, CEO, the American Red Cross New Jersey Region. "More than 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease and could require as many as 100 units of blood, per patient, each year. We appreciate Suburban Propane's continued support to help raise awareness for this critical need."

These events are part of the SuburbanCares corporate pillar, illustrating Suburban Propane's commitment to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares® has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

