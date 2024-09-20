Suburban Propane Joins Forces with Warren County Habitat for Humanity as a Framer Sponsor, Volunteers For Habitat Build Day

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, volunteered at a new construction site with Warren County Habitat for Humanity. As a Framer Sponsor for the organization, Suburban Propane's employee volunteers actively supported the local build site. Assemblyman John DiMaio (NJ District 23) was also in attendance, offering his support and appreciation to the crew of volunteers. Warren County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and globally by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; advocating for fair housing policies; and providing training and resources to help families improve their living conditions.

SuburbanCares logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) Warren County Habitat for Humanity Logo. Representatives from Suburban Propane’s Washington, New Jersey Customer Service Center volunteered at a build site with Warren County Habitat for Humanity with the support of Assemblyman John DiMaio (NJ District 23). The Company also contributed funds toward this build and others as a Framer Sponsor. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities nationwide. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).

"Each one of our volunteers is instrumental to the success of Warren County Habitat for Humanity, from our ReStore volunteers to our construction crew," said Brittany Powelson, Volunteer Services and Public Relations Manager at Warren County Habitat for Humanity. "We are so grateful for Suburban Propane's support, both from their generous donation and their assisting our build crew on site! We're glad they could have the experience of helping to build our newest Partner Family's home."

"For Suburban Propane, volunteering with Warren County Habitat for Humanity represents more than a chance to give back; it is an opportunity to foster hope and enhance lives within our community," stated Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "Standing alongside Habitat for Humanity in our home state of New Jersey underscores our commitment to the communities we serve, and we encourage others to participate in this significant endeavor."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Brevard, NC; Phoenix, AZ; Dayton and Columbus, OH; Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, CA; Huntsville, AL; Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and Austin, TX.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Warren County Habitat for Humanity

Warren County Habitat for Humanity is the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, International and has served Warren County since 1999. An accredited 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Habitat's vision is a time where everyone in Warren County has a decent place to live. Habitat's mission is, "Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope." To learn more about Warren County Habitat or to donate, visit www.warrenhabitat.org.

