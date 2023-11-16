Suburban Propane Joins One Heart for Women and Children for Mobile Food Distribution Event

News provided by

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with One Heart for Women and Children for the organization's monthly mobile food drop. Employees from Suburban Propane's Orlando customer service center assisted with the packing and distribution of boxes of food to more than 1,000 people in need as part of the Company's SuburbanCares® community-giving platform.

Continue Reading
Representatives from Suburban Propane’s Orlando, FL location and volunteers from One Heart for Women and Children pack and distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food for those in need. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares® initiative in communities across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).
Representatives from Suburban Propane’s Orlando, FL location and volunteers from One Heart for Women and Children pack and distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food for those in need. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares® initiative in communities across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).
One Heart Orlando Logo
One Heart Orlando Logo
SuburbanCares logo
SuburbanCares logo

"Suburban Propane is honored to assist One Heart for Women and Children in its critical mission to provide the underserved population in Greater Orlando with essential items, especially food," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95-year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of taking care of those in our local communities and value the organizations like One Heart who work tirelessly to ensure our neighbors not only receive the resources they need, but also feel a sense of hope, especially during times of transition."

"One Heart for Women and Children is here to help people feel seen, valued, and heard through the gift of healthy food in times of transition, and we are grateful to Suburban Propane for their support," said Stephanie Bowman, Executive Director, One Heart for Women and Children.

SuburbanCares® is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares® has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. 

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives. 

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About One Heart for Women and Children

One Heart for Women and Children is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization in Orlando, Florida. One Heart helps individuals who are homeless or in times of transition by meeting their most essential needs, including providing access to food, clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene items, household items, and more.

One Heart also offers a full spectrum of educational and preventative services, focusing on topics like: life skills, parenting, drug and alcohol abuse prevention. One Heart even helps coordinate special projects with community partners like planting community gardens, performing home renovations, and more.   For more information, please visit https://oneheartorlando.org.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Also from this source

Suburban Propane and Shoebox Ministry Assemble Hygiene Kits for Adults and Children in Need in Greater Phoenix

Suburban Propane and Shoebox Ministry Assemble Hygiene Kits for Adults and Children in Need in Greater Phoenix

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related...
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced earnings for its full year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. Fiscal Year 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.