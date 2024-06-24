Suburban Propane Nominated in the '2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation' by the Women in Trucking Association

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has been nominated as one of the '2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation' by the Women in Trucking Association , a nonprofit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry.

Every year, the Women in Trucking Association recognizes leading companies across the transportation industry as outstanding workplaces for women. To qualify for inclusion, companies must demonstrate support for gender diversity, provide accommodations for family and work-life balance, offer competitive compensation, benefits, ongoing training, and additional criteria.

Suburban Propane employs approximately 1,180 women – nearly one-third of its workforce across the Company's 42-state footprint.

"Suburban Propane is committed to building and maintaining an inclusive workforce in all aspects of its operations and supporting career development throughout the organization," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We are honored to be included in the Women in Trucking's list of the top companies for women to work in transportation."

Suburban Propane values gender diversity and strives to cultivate an inclusive workforce reflective of the communities it serves. Collaborating with groups like Women in Trucking, the company actively promotes women's progress in historically male-dominated industries. Women occupy various roles across all organizational levels, enjoying competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and growth prospects. The Company's drivers appreciate schedules that ensure they return home nightly, promoting a sustainable work-life balance.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit suburbanpropane.com.

About Women in Trucking Association

The Women in Trucking Association is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.

For over a decade, the organization has been focused on this clear mission to encourage employment, address obstacles, and celebrate success. The Association is supported by a passionate leadership team, highly engaged members, and committed sponsors and partners.

For additional information on the Women in Trucking Association, please visit womenintrucking.org.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.