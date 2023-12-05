Suburban Propane Partners Announces that Steven C. Boyd, its Chief Operating Officer, Will Retire Effective January 1, 2025

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, announced today that Steven C. Boyd, its Chief Operating Officer, has declared his intention to retire effective January 1, 2025.

As part of an ongoing management succession plan developed by Michael Stivala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Supervisors, the Partnership has identified Alejandro ("Alex") Centeno as the successor to Mr. Boyd, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Centeno, 51, is currently Vice President of Operations and has held various leadership roles since joining the Partnership in July 2007.

"In an organization with a track record for employee longevity and industry leadership, there are few people that have spanned so many roles in their career at Suburban Propane as Steve Boyd. Steve started his career as a Propane Delivery Driver over 37 years ago, advanced into several leadership roles in our field operations and has been a cornerstone of our leadership team for the better part of the past 20 years," said Michael Stivala. "Steve has served Suburban Propane and all of its key stakeholders with an unwavering commitment to safety, employee development, operational excellence and growth. He has, and will continue to leave, an indelible mark on Suburban Propane and the entire propane industry."

Mr. Stivala continued, "At Suburban Propane, we have a great history of developing our people and providing them opportunities to take on additional leadership responsibilities. Alex Centeno has been a proven leader in our organization throughout his career in several operational roles across multiple areas of the country. Over the next twelve months, Steve and Alex will work closely to ensure a smooth transition of the operational leadership of Suburban Propane, while maintaining the organization's focus on safety, outstanding customer service and growth."

