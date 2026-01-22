Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Executive Level Promotion

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, announced today an executive promotion to further its long-term strategic goal of developing the Partnership's renewable energy platform.

The Partnership announced that M. Douglas Dagan has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Renewable Energy. In this newly created position, Mr. Dagan is responsible for the development and execution of the strategic growth plan for Suburban Propane's renewable energy platform, under its subsidiary, Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC ("Suburban Renewables"), as well as overseeing the operations.

In announcing this promotion, Suburban Propane President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala stated, "This well-deserved promotion aligns with our long-term strategy to build and grow a renewable energy platform. By combining our strategic and corporate development activities with the day-to-day operations of the renewable energy assets under one senior leader, we will ensure that strategic priorities are translated seamlessly into operational execution, facilitating tighter coordination and a single point of accountability, which will ultimately lead to enhanced performance, scalability, and innovation across the renewable energy portfolio."

Suburban Renewables builds off the well-established legacy of Suburban Propane as a trusted and reliable provider of energy and exceptional customer service. Suburban Renewables leads the way to a renewable energy future that provides value to customers, unitholders, employees, and the communities served.

Suburban Renewables houses the three owned and operated anaerobic digester facilities that produce renewable natural gas in Stanfield, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; and Upstate New York. The platform also includes investments in Oberon Fuels, which produces a range of ultra-low-carbon or carbon-negative fuels that are practical, economical, and sustainable, and is the only domestic producer of renewable dimethyl ether ("rDME") and Independence Hydrogen, a pioneer in the American hydrogen economy, developing a gaseous production, storage, and distribution network to deliver affordable, fuel cell grade hydrogen at a lower carbon intensity than liquid alternatives.

