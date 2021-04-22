Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Marks Earth Day with National Tree Planting Initiative at 180 Customer Service Centers

The tree planting initiative is part of the Company's Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate pillar, which focuses on the company's commitment to advocating for the clean-burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future, and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions.

On April 12th, Suburban Propane President and CEO, Michael Stivala, planted a blue spruce tree at the company's Whippany, NJ headquarters, symbolically launching the initiative across the nation with simultaneous tree plantings at Customer Service Centers in Grass Valley, CA; Horseheads, NY; Fenton, MI; Tallahassee, FL; and a cactus planting at Oberon Fuels in Brawley, CA. This week, more than 180 tree seed kits were sent to each of the Company's Customer Service Centers where employees will break ground and plant a tree.

Also in April, Suburban Propane donated a sizable monetary donation to the City of Santa Rosa, California to help with its reforestation efforts, committing to plant new trees in the downtown area to replace existing dead trees in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires from last year.

"We are very excited to celebrate Earth Day with our tree planting initiative across our 41-state footprint. This is well aligned with our Go Green with Suburban Propane efforts; including our reforestation efforts in Santa Rosa, as well as renewing our contract to purchase and supply more than one-million gallons of renewable propane in the state of California. These efforts contribute to our goals of reducing our nation's carbon footprint, but also in achieving aggressive targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

