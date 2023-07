Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), announced today that it has scheduled its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to management's discussion of Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter results and business outlook by accessing the call via the internet at www.suburbanpropane.com , or by telephone as follows:

Phone #: (888) 317-6003

Access Code: 0030589

Ask for: Suburban Propane Partners Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, August 3, 2023 until 11:55 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, August 10, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, Access Code 1185304. The replay will also be available via Suburban's website until the replay for next quarter's call is posted.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Suburban Propane's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

