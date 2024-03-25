Suburban Propane Partners with Crayons to Classrooms to Support "Classroom Solutions" Program

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with Crayons to Classrooms to support the organization's "Classroom Solutions" program, which provides local teachers with educational materials that add depth and value to their lesson plans and classroom displays.

Employees from Suburban Propane's Dayton, Ohio customer service center assisted with the creation of materials to be distributed to 3,000 teachers from 135 schools and childcare centers in the greater Dayton region, as part of the Company's SuburbanCares community-giving platform.

Employees from Suburban Propane's Dayton, Ohio customer service center assisted with the creation of materials to be distributed to 3,000 teachers from 135 schools and childcare centers in the greater Dayton region, as part of the Company's SuburbanCares community-giving platform. In addition to the volunteering opportunity, Suburban Propane provided funding to support Crayons to Classrooms' mission to help area teachers in their classrooms.

"Suburban Propane is honored to assist Crayons to Classrooms in its mission to provide tools and resources to teachers and classrooms throughout the greater Dayton area," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95-year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of assisting our local communities, and value organizations like Crayons to Classrooms that provide necessary support to local educators so that they can best serve their students."

"We deeply appreciate the support from Suburban Propane, which will provide local students with necessary tools for success in the classroom," says Carlye Rausch, Program Manager at Crayons to Classrooms. "Suburban Propane volunteers created products for our Classroom Solutions program, which allow us to offer teachers and students practical tools and activities that enhance the teaching and learning experience. The Classroom Solutions program would not exist without community volunteers such as Suburban Propane."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

About Crayons to Classrooms

Crayons to Classrooms is committed to providing the necessary tools to succeed in school to at-risk children in the Greater Dayton Region, including Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. Community donations and relationships with supply chain partners allow the organization to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs which are then distributed at no cost to teachers in the Dayton store. This committed collaboration between business leaders, individual donors and volunteers helps to assure equal access for students in the community and fuel their love of learning. For more information, visit www.crayonstoclassrooms.org.

