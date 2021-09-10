Suburban Propane Partners with the American Red Cross to Host the Seventh Annual Jersey City Police & Fire 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive

All presenting donors who participated in today's event received a Red Cross first aid kit, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Suburban Propane President and CEO, Michael Stivala was in attendance and donated blood along with his wife, Kelly. Mr. Stivala is a proud member of the New Jersey Regional Council of the NJ Region of the Red Cross. Suburban Propane employees from the company's headquarters in Whippany generously donated their time as volunteers assisting donors at today's event.

"As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, we should hold in our hearts the memory of all those who were lost, honor the brave responders who helped that day and in the aftermath, and rekindle the spirit of service to help our neighbors in need," said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region.

"As longtime partners of the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane is honored and humbled to sponsor this event alongside the Jersey City Police and Fire Departments as our country marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson at Suburban Propane. "As a New Jersey-based company, we will never forget the events of that tragic day, nor will we forget the heroic efforts of the brave women and men who sacrificed their lives to save others. We are grateful to be able to provide our support and encourage all available donors to join us in giving the gift of lifesaving blood."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate pillar, which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares pillar is undertaking initiatives to help children and adults in numerous underserved communities; including Dayton, OH; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

