Suburban Propane Powers the Future of Hydrogen Innovation with Sponsorship of H2 Grand Prix

WHIPPANY, N.J. and HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC (Suburban Renewables), a subsidiary of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), has announced its sponsorship of the first school entry in the Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) as the program launches in Texas for the 2024-2025 school year. With support from Suburban Renewables, students aged 12 to 19 will use teamwork and STEAM curriculum to design, engineer, and build their own 1:10 scale hydrogen fuel cell remote-controlled car. The team will then race in a series of local- and state-level endurance races for the chance to compete at the H2GP World Finals event overseas.

This sponsorship underscores Suburban Renewables' and Suburban Propane's commitment to investing in the future of hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels by supporting the next generation of renewable energy engineers and innovators.

Suburban Propane is the first corporate sponsor of Texas-based teams in the H2GP program as it kicks off its inaugural season in the state. This program, managed by the non-profit H2GP Foundation, offers students a thorough understanding of the engineering principles that will shape the future of renewable energy. By sponsoring a team in this growing program, Suburban Renewables reinforces its dedication to fostering innovation and advancement within the clean energy sector.

"We proudly support the H2GP and the talented students who are shaping the future of hydrogen and renewable energy," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane and Suburban Renewables. "We are enthusiastic about providing these bright, young minds with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and creativity in a dynamic and competitive environment. Our sponsorship reflects our strong belief in the transformative potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source. We are committed to investing in the innovators and leaders of tomorrow who will drive this industry forward, creating sustainable solutions for a brighter future."

The H2GP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting educational programs and research initiatives related to hydrogen technology, aims to drive innovation, provide scholarships, and facilitate partnerships that advance the hydrogen economy. Suburban Renewables' involvement with the H2GP Foundation reflects its strategic vision of nurturing future talent and advancing hydrogen technologies through collaborative efforts. Suburban Renewables encourages other corporations who share these goals to join them in sponsoring teams to bring these opportunities to learn through teamwork and competition across Texas.

About Suburban Renewables:

Formed in 2022, Suburban Renewables is an interconnected, renewable energy platform that builds off the well-established legacy of Suburban Propane, and houses the Company's family of renewable energy assets and technologies.

Suburban Renewables also drives long-term strategic growth and diversification efforts to identify new areas of investment, strategic partnerships, and collaborations within the renewable energy space, and paves the way to a low carbon future. Suburban Propane leads the industry toward a transition to a renewable energy future through unique, innovative, and profitable business ventures.

For additional information on Suburban Renewables, please visit www.suburbanrenewables.com.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

PROGRAM: The Horizon H2GP is a global school-based science and engineering program that provides students with hands-on experience in designing, engineering, and racing remote-controlled fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. Students taking part gain employable skills in science and technology while also developing competence in critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork. At the end of the program students are well-equipped for a variety of careers in renewable energy and renewable engineering.

ORGANIZER H2GP FOUNDATION:

H2GP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting educational programs and research initiatives related to hydrogen technology. The Foundation aims to drive innovation, provide scholarships, and facilitate partnerships that advance the hydrogen economy. Suburban Renewables' involvement with the H2GP Foundation reflects its strategic vision of nurturing future talent and advancing hydrogen technologies through collaborative efforts.

The H2GP Foundation provides accessible, affordable, and engaging educational programs aimed at training a new generation of leaders in hydrogen and sustainable energy. The Foundation is dedicated to providing students with a strong foundational understanding of renewable energy and engineering concepts through hands-on learning while empowering today's young minds and nurturing them into leaders, innovators, and future stewards of the environment. The Foundation plays a key role in creating academic and professional pathways for young people to participate in the emerging green economy, while bridging the renewable energy knowledge gap in underserved communities. Discover more at h2gp.org

