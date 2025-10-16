Suburban Propane President & CEO Michael Stivala Honored with Dual Awards for Executive Leadership

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) , a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, proudly congratulates Michael A. Stivala, President and CEO, on receiving two prestigious honors recognizing his exceptional leadership and impact in the energy sector.

Michael A. Stivala, President and CEO, Suburban Propane, accepts his 2025 NJBIZ Executive Excellence Award which honors top business leaders in New Jersey for their innovation, strategic vision, and community involvement.

Stivala has been named a 2025 NJBIZ Executive Excellence Award honoree, celebrating top business leaders in New Jersey for their innovation, strategic vision, and community involvement. In addition, he earned Gold-level honors in the 2025 GLOBEE Awards for Leadership, receiving the Executive Achievement of the Year distinction for his forward-thinking leadership and transformative contributions to Suburban Propane and the energy industry at large.

With over two decades of service at Suburban Propane and more than ten years at the helm as CEO, Stivala, a lifelong New Jersey native, has led the company through a period of growth, diversification, and innovation. From launching Suburban Renewables and investing in strategic acquisitions, to securing a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with NASCAR, his achievements reflect a clear commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and community impact.

"It's truly rewarding to see Mike recognized on both a national and regional level for the kind of leader we've always known him to be," said Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy and Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "These honors are a reflection of his strategic vision, forward-thinking approach to energy, and the heartfelt leadership and strong values he brings to our people, our customers, and the communities we proudly serve every day."

Under Stivala's leadership, Suburban Propane has emerged as a national leader in both traditional and renewable energy solutions, while expanding its reach through more than 700 locations in 42 states and serving over one million customers. He continues to champion social impact efforts through the company's SuburbanCares platform, supporting veterans, first responders, youth programs, and disaster relief.

These accolades join a growing list of industry recognition for Stivala, who has also been a three-time finalist for Chief Trailblazer of the Year in the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards, and continues to be a driving force behind Suburban Propane's mission to lead the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

