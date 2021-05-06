Suburban Propane Provides Catered Mother's Day Celebration + Stocks the Pantry at Abby's House

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Suburban Propane who is just as passionate about helping homeless and low-income women and children as we are," said Stephanie Page, executive director of Abby's House. "Access to hot and nutritious meals and grocery items can be difficult to come by for a woman on a limited income. The generosity from Suburban Propane helps to ease some of these worries for women so they can focus on securing or maintaining housing and building a more hopeful life for themselves and their families. We thank Suburban Propane for recognizing women at Abby's House in this special way for the Mother's Day holiday."

The catered meal and pantry items were sourced from local restaurant, Peppercorn's Grille & Tavern , who delivered and set up the brunch at Abby's House, as well as at additional affiliated Abby's House locations. 104.5 XLO was the media partner for the event, providing donated airtime to further raise awareness of the valuable mission of Abby's House.

"Abby's House is one of the truly historic service agencies in the City of Worcester. Since 1976, they have helped tens of thousands of women in dangerous and life-threatening situations," said Mayor Joseph M. Petty. "I want to thank the sponsors at Suburban Propane and Peppercorn's for providing over one-hundred meals this Mother's Day to Abby's House and making this day special for their clients."

"On behalf of Suburban Propane, we'd like to thank Mayor Petty, and we're honored to give back to the local community of Worcester, MA through our SuburbanCares platform. We are proud to have the opportunity to join forces with Abby's House, WXLO-FM, and Peppercorn's, to fill their pantry with much needed supplies, and to provide catered meals for the residents and staff to make their Mother's Day special," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We hope this donation raises more awareness to the important mission of Abby's House and helps this organization and its residents in a meaningful way."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

Abby's House (Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc.) was founded in Worcester, MA in 1976. A nonprofit organization, we provide shelter and affordable housing, as well as advocacy and support services, to homeless, battered, and low-income women, with or without children.

Over the years, we have helped more than 14,000 women and their children reclaim and rebuild their lives, empowering them to lead self-directed lives filled with dignity and hope. For more information, please visit www.abbyshouse.org .

