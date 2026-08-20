Subway® and Embark Studios Announce Exclusive Gaming Partnership for ARC Raiders Ahead of Frozen Trail Release

Every qualifying Subway® meal "Fuels the Raid" with a code for an exclusive Subterranean outfit plus a rotation of weekly rewards bundles that contain additional outfits and valuable in-game items.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is officially joining the raid. Today, Subway announced a national partnership with Embark Studios, the acclaimed developer behind the award-winning extraction adventure game, ARC Raiders, to celebrate the highly anticipated release of the game's upcoming Frozen Trail update arriving on October 8.

From Aug. 20 through Oct. 26, guests who purchase a qualifying Subway® meal will receive a unique code unlocking exclusive ARC Raiders’ rewards.

From Aug. 20 through Oct. 26, guests who purchase a qualifying Subway® meal featuring a 6-inch sub, Footlong, salad, or wrap, plus their choice of chips or cookies and a drink, will receive a unique code unlocking exclusive ARC Raiders' rewards. Meal options include fan favorites like Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips and Mountain Dew®. Each code unlocks the original Subterranean outfit, one of three exclusive Subway-themed outfit variants*, and two bonus in-game items that rotate weekly throughout the promotion. Codes can be redeemed at id.embark.games/id/arc-raiders/giveaway across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

"A Subway meal can do more than fuel your day. For ARC Raiders fans, it can now help fuel their next mission," said Dave Skena, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Subway. "With an original Subterranean outfit, additional exclusive looks, and rotating drops of useful in-game gear, we've created a rewards experience that gives players something new to discover throughout the campaign. Subway is giving Raiders more ways to gear up, stand out, and take on Frozen Trail."

"At its core, ARC Raiders is about strategy, survival and getting equipped for whatever waits Topside," said Ashley St. Germain, Marketing Director at Embark Studios. "Teaming up with Subway felt like a natural fit, giving Raiders a way to fuel up before their next drop while unlocking a great lineup of exclusive rewards. The Subterranean outfit, designed from the ground up for this collaboration, gives our community something special to take into the fight as we head into Frozen Trail, our biggest update yet."

ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure where solo players or squads venture to a ravaged future Earth as Raiders, scavenging resources while battling the mechanized threat ARC. This October, the fight for survival expands further with Frozen Trail, the game's largest update since launch, introducing a massive new map, new ARC threats, expanded progression and much more.

Hungry to join the raid? Visit participating Subway restaurants nationwide, order on the Subway app or at subway.com to lock in your gear. For full program details, each week's new rewards bundle and code redemption, visit the official program site at arcraiders.com/subway or the Subway app.

*Limited time offer. While supplies last. "Qualifying Purchase" is any Subway® meal purchase. Qualifying Purchase must be made 8/20/26–10/26/26 at a participating Subway location, on the Subway app or Subway.com (in the U.S.). Codes must be redeemed by 11/10/26. Purchases made on 3rd party delivery apps excluded from this offer. One code per Qualifying Purchase. Rewards bundle contents rotate weekly and are subject to change. Codes redeemable on PlayStation, Xbox and PC; account registration and internet connection required. In-game items are non-transferable and have no cash value. Offer valid at participating locations in the U.S., not valid at international locations. Void where prohibited. See official program site for full terms and conditions.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized. Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value. Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

About Embark Studios

Embark Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio founded in 2018. Driven by deep curiosity and an underdog's mindset, Embark challenges the conventions of game development. With a team of over 350 game makers, the studio pairs technical ambition with a relentless pursuit of new ideas to deliver surprising, genre-defying experiences. Embark released THE FINALS in 2023 and the award-winning ARC Raiders in late 2025.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants