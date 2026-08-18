Subway® Turns Up the Heat with New Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos

Fan-favorite Hot Honey returns in a new LTO lineup featuring loaded Doritos® nachos and two signature subs

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After Subway guests made Hot Honey a fan favorite last year, the sweet-meets-heat flavor is back by popular demand, and this time, Subway is taking it somewhere completely new. The Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection returns with new Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos and two signature subs. As "swicy" takes over menus and social feeds alike, Subway is putting its own stamp on the trend, one loaded bite at a time.

Available starting Aug. 20, Subway's Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection features new Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos and two signature subs.

These aren't your standard nachos. Each order starts with crispy Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips topped with Monterey cheddar, veggies and Subway's signature Hot Honey for the perfect mix of cheesy crunch, fresh flavor, savory heat, and a touch of sweetness. Guests can choose from three pre-set builds – Chicken, Steak, or Cheese – with each version served exactly as crafted, so every bite delivers the right balance of toppings and flavor. Chicken and Cheese nachos are available for $4.99 at participating restaurants*.

The collection also features two new subs, Hot Honey Italian and Hot Honey Turkey Italiano. The Hot Honey Italian comes toasted, loaded with salami, pepperoni, and Italian-style provolone, while the Hot Honey Turkey Italiano features the same build, just add turkey.

"Great Hot Honey is all about balance. You want enough heat to wake up the flavor, followed by a touch of sweetness that keeps you coming back for another bite," said Chef Paul Fabre, SVP of Culinary Innovation.

"Our guests made it clear they wanted Hot Honey back, and we wanted to do more than simply bring back the same lineup," said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer. "We partnered with Doritos® to give them something completely unexpected: loaded Hot Honey Nachos with the big flavor, satisfying crunch, and value guests expect from Subway."

In addition, Subway continues to elevate its beverage game with the introduction of Propel® Kiwi Strawberry, a hydrating new option featuring Gatorade® electrolytes, zero sugar and vitamins B3, B5, B6, C and E.

Subway's Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection is available starting Aug. 20 through Oct. 26 at participating Subway restaurants nationwide. Guests can order through the Subway App, visit Subway.com, or stop by one of the thousands of participating Subway restaurants across the U.S. For additional promotions, exclusive offers, and rewards, Sub Club members can check the Subway App or visit Subway.com.

FAQ

What are Subway's Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos, and what comes on them?

The Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos are new to Subway's Swicy Collection, featuring Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips topped with Monterey cheddar, veggies and Subway's signature Hot Honey.

What varieties are available?

Guests can choose from three pre-set builds: Chicken, Steak, or Cheese.

How much do the menu items in the Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection cost?

Chicken and cheese nachos are available for $4.99 at participating restaurants*. Prices and participation vary. Prices are higher in WA, AK, HI & CA. Check your app for pricing.

What is included in Subway's Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection?

The Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection features three limited-time menu items: Doritos® Hot Honey Nachos, the Hot Honey Italian sub, and the Hot Honey Turkey Italiano sub.

What does Subway's Hot Honey taste like?

Subway's Hot Honey offers a natural sweetness that's elevated by a kick of fiery chili, with a touch of acidity that rounds out the flavor.

Where can guests order Subway's Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection?

Guests can order through the Subway App, online at Subway.com, or go in-restaurant to order at participating Subway restaurants nationwide.

When is the collection available?

Subway's Hot Honey Signature Swicy Collection is available Aug. 20 through Oct. 26.

Is Propel® a permanent menu item? Will Subway serve multiple flavors?

Propel® Kiwi Strawberry is the only flavor served at Subway restaurants for a limited time.

* At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in CA, WA, AK & HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Steak nachos addt'l. Double meat and avocado available for an addt'l charge. Plus tax. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Prices higher on third-party delivery. Cannot combine with other offers. Limited time.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized. Around the world, Subway's thousands of restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value. Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants