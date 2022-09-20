SUBWAY AND EZCATER ANNOUNCE CATERING FOR EDUCATORS CONTEST TO CELEBRATE TEACHERS NATIONWIDE

Nominate the teachers, faculty and staff at your favorite school to win one of 2,022 catered lunches in new contest

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway® and ezCater announced the Catering for Educators contest, encouraging nominations for hardworking educators who will win one of 2,022 Subway catered lunches. In a recent survey1, more than half of teachers said they work through their lunch break, and nearly 40% said they skip meals to get work done.

Subway and its franchisees across the country, in partnership with ezCater, are stepping up to honor and appreciate educators and school faculty for their efforts to educate our youth – especially after the back-to-school buzz fades.

Subway’s refreshed catering program

Starting September 21, people can log on to CateringforEducators.com to nominate the faculty and staff at their favorite school, and tell America why these educators need to be celebrated with a free Subway catered lunch. The nomination period runs through September 30, and people can nominate one school per day. On October 27, Subway and ezCater will team up to deliver Subway catered lunches to the 2,022 schools with the most nominations, all in a single day.

"Our schools and their talented, hardworking staff are the bedrock of our communities, and the sacrifices they make as part of their job often go unnoticed," says Jenn Saunders-Haynes, Director of Catering at Subway. "Alongside our ezCater partner and our 11,000 franchisees across the country, we are proud to step up to recognize educators and faculty. ezCater's nationwide catering platform and expertise in feeding workplaces make them the perfect partner for the Catering for Educators effort. We look forward to receiving the nominations and learning about the incredible individuals nurturing our next generation."

"Lunch, and a lunch break, are essential to everyone's workday," said Mike O'Hanlon, Chief Customer Care and Operations Officer at ezCater. "We are thrilled to partner with Subway to help grow their catering business and to give hardworking teachers and faculty some recognition and a much-needed break."

The 2,022 catered sandwich deliveries feature Subway's 'refreshed ' catering options which launched earlier this year, as part of Subway's transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the brand. Headlined by new and easy-order menu choices, convenient delivery and pick-up options, as well as improved packaging, Subway's new catering program is designed to make group dining occasions even better. As part of its catering overhaul, Subway also debuted as one of the largest catering providers on the ezCater marketplace, a leading nationwide corporate food solution.

To learn more about Subway's Catering for Educators contest, visit CateringforEducators.com. To learn more about Subway's enhanced catering experience or to place an order, visit Subway.com, the Subway app or ezCater.com.

About Subway

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With a network of 99,000 restaurants across the US, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from daily employee meals to sales meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for business and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

1 Survey commissioned to 1000 teachers nationwide by Subway and ezCater.

