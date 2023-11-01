Amazing things happen when you say "Yesway" to a whole new way to Subway!

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadians love sport — no, really, 70% of Canadians participate in sports or fitness, and 52% regularly follow live sports. Inspired by the nation's love of play, Subway® Canada launched the first-ever Yesway tour. Subway invited Canadians to (literally) say "Yesway!" to new experiences, adventures, and tastes — like the bold flavours in the new Subway® Series menu.

Subway® Canada Challenged Local Communities to say YESWAY with the help of Scottie Barnes, Christine Sinclair and Fay De Fazio Ebert

The Yesway tour brought communities together in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal for an unforgettable experience celebrating sport at all levels.

From G.O.A.T heroes and up-and-coming game changers to local athletes, the Yesway tour is one of Subway Canada's many celebrations of Canadian sport. In this star-studded tour, communities across the country unlocked exclusive experiences with Subway Canada ambassadors, including Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher, football icon Christine Sinclair, and competitive skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert!

All Canadians had to do was enter the booth, take a chance, shout "YESWAY," and see what amazing things could happen…

"We were thrilled to take the Yesway booth and brand anthem on tour," said Lisa Mazurkewich, Head of Marketing at Subway Canada. "We're bringing Yesway to Canadians from coast to coast and reconnecting with the country in ways that matter to them — through sport, through community — and conquering disbelief along the way. When Canadians say 'no way' to a revamped menu or new, craveable ingredients, we say 'Yesway'."

With an exciting lineup of 15 chef-crafted sandwiches, guests had the opportunity to sample Scottie, Christine and Fay's favourite subs, the Stampede Brisket, Mozzarella Bella and Suprimo and experience a whole new way to order!

The Yesway tour kicked off in Toronto with Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher at the Subway Slampede in a slam-dunk contest that saw Team Canada's rising star Toby Fournier and Hoop Queens, a local network providing opportunities to underserved female basketball players, take to the court in a chance to impress Barnes and Boucher alongside pro dunkers.

On the West Coast, the Yesway tour brought five youth soccer teams, Vancouver Whitecaps FC player Ryan Raposo and local charity Hope & Health — an organization that looks to enhance team spirit among Indigenous youth — to put their skills to the test in a targeting competition with Olympic Gold Medalist and all-time leading international goal scorer, the G.O.A.T Christine Sinclair!

In Calgary, the youngest member of the Subway Canada Ambassador roster, 13-year-old competitive skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, alongside Olympian Annie Guglia, surprised 100% Skate Club, Calgary's place for women, girls and non-binary skateboarders with a trick competition featuring Fay's Big Air Moment.

In Montreal, Subway Canada challenged sports fans to show their passion by shouting 'Yesway' for the chance to score courtside tickets to an NBA Canada Series presented by Bell game, swag and gift cards, helping bring fans closer to the action.

"Subway Canada is passionate about Canadian sport," said Lisa Mazurkewich. "Whether you're a pro, an amateur or a first-time player, we believe that an investment in sport is an investment in the community. Subway Canada will always show up for our athletes at every level, offering better-for-you options that fuel the field, court, or bowl."

Subway Canada is inspiring even more Canadians to say "Yesway'' with an epic deal, in partnership with PepsiCo! Guests can use promo code YESWAY when purchasing a Subway Series Sub to add a bottled drink, like an ice-cold Pepsi® Zero Sugar cola, and chips for just $2.

Subway Canada was honoured to present donations to participating charities Hoop Queens, Hope & Health and 100% Skate Club, creating opportunities for local youth to engage in sports - and show that remarkable things happen when you say "Yesway!"

