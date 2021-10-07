Subway® Continues Eat Fresh Refresh™ with New Fall Menu Updates

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants today announced the latest updates to its menu as part of the brand's Eat Fresh Refresh™, which began in July and continues to elevate the entire guest experience. Joining the Subway menu are craveable new items and reimagined fan favorites that perfectly capture the best parts of fall in every bite.

Headlined by the all-new Baja Steak & Jack sandwich, Subway unveiled new Baja Chipotle and Peppercorn Ranch sauces, more flavorful twists on two of its most popular sandwich add-ons. The Caramel Apple Cookie is also returning for a limited time only to menus nationwide, alongside the new Lay's® Kettle Cooked Buffalo Chicken Dip flavored chip.

"The new menu updates for fall showcase the ongoing innovation our fans can expect as the brand continues its multiyear transformation journey that began in July with the Eat Fresh Refresh," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "With new, signature sandwich recipes, add-ons that take custom creations to the next level, as well as limited-time and exclusive menu items, Subway is destination dining for sandwich lovers."

New menu highlights include:

New Signature Sub: The Baja Steak & Jack sub delivers a classic, mouthwatering steak sandwich with a kick of Chipotle flavor. Featuring Subway's refreshed steak recipe that debuted in July — tender, juicy shaved steak — paired with spicy, rich Pepper Jack Cheese, green peppers and red onions, the Baja Steak & Jack is a savory sub made for those craving a meatier sandwich.

Two New Sauces: The new Baja Chipotle sauce is deep, smoky and spicy, flavored with chipotle and guajillo peppers, including notes of smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, garlic, onion and lime. For those who love a zesty and bright flavor, the new, creamy Peppercorn Ranch satisfies with buttermilk, black pepper, garlic, onion and herbs.

Delicious Snacks: Everyone's favorite gameday dip is joining Subway's starting lineup, as a chip. Subway and Frito-Lay® are proud to offer an exciting, limited-time-only flavor of Lay's Kettle Cooked chips. Lay's Kettle Cooked Buffalo Chicken Dip chips brings a buffalo sauce heat and cheesy richness in every crunchy bite.

Seasonal Sweets: The fan-favorite Caramel Apple Cookie is back on the menu for a limited time. This ultimate fall dessert features chunks of apples blended in buttery dough, mixed with caramel chips and caramel salted crunch and topped with caramel icing drizzle, ready to indulge any sweet tooth.

These new menu additions pick up where the Eat Fresh Refresh left off, after the launch of more than 20 menu updates (and counting), including new and improved ingredients, sandwiches and sauces with more changes still to come later this year. To learn more about Subway's new menu items and the Eat Fresh Refresh, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

About Subway ® Restaurants

As the world's largest quick service restaurant brand, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

