Subway® Dares Fans to Ride the World's First Dip 'N Slides at Larger-Than-Life Summer Bash on July 27

All-new Footlong Dippers transform into three 95-foot-long waterslides, splashing fans into Baja Chipotle, Peppercorn Ranch and Honey Mustard "sauce"

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway's Summer of Footlongs comes to a thrilling conclusion as it unveils the world's first Dip 'N Slides – three 95-foot-long, 37-foot-high versions of its irresistible new Footlong Dippers – ahead of this summer's can't-miss event. On July 27 in Nashville, fans will truly immerse themselves in Subway's latest culinary innovation and become human Dippers, barreling down each massive Dip 'N Slide straight into a pool of three different signature "sauces." This summer bash is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to truly find the dip that hits, following the splashy debut of Footlong Dippers on June 18 at Subway restaurants nationwide.

Subway Dip ‘N Slide B-Roll Subway unveils the world’s first Dip N’ Slides - three 95-foot-long, 37-foot-high versions of its irresistible new Footlong Dippers.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9280051-subway-dares-fans-ride-worlds-first-dip-n-slides-summer-bash/

Taking a Ride on the Dip 'N Slide

Subway's three Dip 'N Slides take over Bicentennial Park in Nashville on July 27. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, attendees can brave a 37-foot drop, through a 22-foot "lavash flatbread" tunnel, landing straight into Baja Chipotle, Peppercorn Ranch and Honey Mustard "sauce" – colored water with a saucy consistency. Thrill-seeking footlong fans over the age of 18 must act quickly and visit SubwayDipNSlide.com now to register for a coveted spot.

Each reservation includes a 30-minute window for unlimited rides on all three Dip 'N Slides as well as an afternoon of summer fun to snack and sauce. Shower stations and lavash-inspired beach towels will be provided on-site, but all attendees are strongly encouraged to dress for a mess and prepare for a big dip. Full event FAQ and details, as well as rules and requirements for all three slides can be found here.

Dive into all Three Footlong Dippers

Spread across more than 30,000 square feet of summer fun, Dip 'N sliders can also enjoy plenty of Footlong Dippers at three dedicated tasting cabanas with Subway's 11 signature new and refreshed signature sauces on tap – totaling 33 possible flavor combinations to enjoy on-site. In addition, guests can relax post-dip with live music and lawn games, as well as visit the Doritos DJ booth to snag a bag of new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips – found at Subway restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

Since their debut last month on the Subway Sidekicks menu, footlong fans have dipped more than two million hot, cheesy and craveable Footlong Dippers. Since then, Subway's Summer of Footlongs has continued to live up to its name with the introduction of all-new signature sandwiches, sauces and toppings and ending with a splash on three supersized Dip 'N Slides.

To learn more about Subway's latest menu updates and try them for yourself, visit your local Subway restaurant or place an order on Subway.com or the Subway App.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway US IP Holder LLC. © 2024 Subway US IP Holder LLC.

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

SOURCE Subway