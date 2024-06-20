Subway® Declassifies Ultimate Footlong Offering for World UFO Day: Flying Footlongs and Deals for True Believers

On June 24, look out for Subway drones full of footlongs, including all-new Footlong Dippers, and intergalactic savings on the Subway App, website and in restaurants nationwide

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World UFO Day, you might see a different kind of UFO in the sky as Subway drones* deliver the Ultimate Footlong Offering – Subway's all-new Footlong Dippers, the fan-favorite Footlong Cookies and the iconic Footlong Sub – in select U.S. cities across the country. Not lucky enough to see Subway's UFOs on World UFO Day? Not to worry, as the Ultimate Footlong Offering will also descend upon restaurants nationwide for one week only: 20% off any Footlong Sub when ordered with a Footlong Dipper and Footlong Cookie.**

This World UFO Day, Subway drones will deliver the Ultimate Footlong Offering, including all-new Footlong Dippers, and intergalactic savings on the Subway App, website and in restaurants nationwide.

Report: UFO Sightings Near You

Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering will sweep across the sky in five cities on June 24:

Atlanta

Dallas

Denver

Orlando

Subway super fans should also keep their eyes towards the sky as Subway is scheduling special drone deliveries to its most active MVP Rewards member in each city.

Get 20% Off any Footlong Sub with Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering

Starting World UFO Day (June 24) through July 1, unlock Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering by using promo code UFODAY on the Subway App or Subway.com. Subway UFO fans are truly getting an out-of-this world deal as one of the first to try the recently launched Footlong Dippers, snagging a Footlong Cookie after its recent and triumphant return to restaurants, while saving 20% on their favorite footlong sub.

Footlong Dippers offer the perfect swirl of cheese and meat, tightly rolled in Subway's soft and bubbly lavash-style bread, in three varieties — Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese and Double Cheese. Every warm, gooey Dipper order comes with a choice of one of Subway's 11 signature sauces, offering 33 different flavor combinations.

Footlong Dippers are available now for $3*** on Subway's Sidekicks menu in restaurants nationwide, joining the highly popular Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzel and Cinnabon® Footlong Churro. To learn more about Subway's all-new Dippers and to place an order, visit a Subway restaurant, Subway.com or the Subway App.

*Drone delivery is subject to change due to weather or other atmospheric conditions.

**Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants on Subway® App/online orders only. Add-ons charged at full price. 1 use per order. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Footlong Sidekicks. Limited time. US only.

*** Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and CA. Check your app for pricing. Plus tax.

