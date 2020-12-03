Subway Goes All In on Online Catering with ezCater's Catering Growth Platform

"An online ordering experience optimized for today's catering needs is critical so our guests have confidence their event will go smoothly," said Renee Hourigan, Senior Director of Off-Premises Innovation at Subway. "ezCater's platform provides effortless online ordering and exceptional customer service."

"We've built our Catering Growth Platform with data and insights from over a decade of feeding meetings and company events," said Mike O'Hanlon, Head of Catering Partner Business at ezCater. "Catering orders are moving online faster than ever and it's critical to Subway's growth plan to be where their customers are. And, who doesn't want a Subway Footlong for their next meeting?"

Catering is different: restaurants require different menus, operations, and technology to manage their catering business. The ezCater Catering Growth Platform is uniquely designed to help restaurants get incremental catering orders and manage their catering operations. It combines best-in-class online ordering and catering management software with reliable delivery solutions and award-winning customer service.

More than 75,000 restaurants and caterers, from local independent restaurants to national chains, partner with ezCater to manage, analyze, and grow their catering business. To learn more about the ezCater Catering Growth Platform, visit www.ezcater.com/grow.

About ezCater

ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering and has served over 125 million people. More than 75,000 restaurants and caterers, from local independent restaurants to national chains, partner with ezCater to manage, analyze, and grow their catering business. ezCater's Catering Growth Platform includes the ezCater Marketplace to acquire new customers, ezOrdering to take catering orders on your own website, ezManage to manage catering sales, customers, and orders, and ezDispatch to source reliable catering delivery providers. For more information on how to grow your catering business or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

SOURCE ezCater

Related Links

www.ezcater.com

