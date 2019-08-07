Subway® Restaurants and Beyond Meat® Unveil its Strategic Culinary Partnership and the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® fans know they can customize their favorite sub to fit any lifestyle and now guests have even more options. Today, Subway unveils a new culinary innovation partnership with Beyond Meat® to test exclusive plant-based protein options. Starting this September and for a limited time only, Subway restaurants will test the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara sub in 685 participating restaurants in Canada and the U.S.

The strategic collaboration with Beyond Meat reflects Subway's continued culinary innovation journey to offer guests even more best-in-class food experiences that they can only find at Subway restaurants. In the past month, Subway has announced exclusive partnerships to offer the first-ever Halo Top hand-spun milkshakes and fresh baked King's Hawaiian® bread only at Subway. The unique partnership with Beyond Meat brings together dedicated culinary teams from both brands to explore new plant-based protein offerings, starting with the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara.

Now guests will have the opportunity to try the new Beyond Meatball™ Marinara, which takes its inspiration from the brand's classic sandwich but with a plant-based twist. The sub is drenched in our irresistible marinara sauce, Provolone cheese, sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese and perfectly toasted, but features the first-ever Beyond Meatball™ created just for Subway. The sub offers the same mouthwatering flavor as Subway's traditional meatball sub and is packed with protein – 24 grams per six-inch sub.

Seventy percent of meat-eaters substitute a non-meat protein in a meal at least once a week, according to researchers, the NPD Group. Subway fans in North America can create more than 1 billion plant-forward sandwich, flatbread, and Signature Wrap combinations. With the addition of the Beyond Meatball™, Subway guests will now have 2 billion options!

"Subway appeals to so many fans because we truly offer something for everyone. Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavors. With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball™ Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds. And, we are particularly excited about debuting a co-developed product that can't be found anywhere else: the Beyond Meatball™ made just for Subway," says Len Van Popering, Subway's Chief Brand and Innovation Officer.

"We're excited to partner with Subway and are grateful that the menu team through to senior management has entrusted us as their innovation partner to deliver delicious plant-based proteins to their guests. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Subway as we together serve and delight existing and new fans of this iconic chain," says Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.

For more information and to join the conversation, visit Subway.com and SubCulture®.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of using simple, plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to replicate the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while offering the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based proteins, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

