Subway® Selects PepsiCo as its Beverage Partner in the U.S.

U.S. Subway restaurants will begin serving PepsiCo beverages in 2025 under a 10-year agreement

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, today announced a 10-year agreement with PepsiCo to supply beverages in U.S. restaurants beginning January 1, 2025. Subway's longstanding partnership with Frito-Lay® will also be extended through 2030, bringing the brand's U.S. snack and beverage portfolio together under one supplier and driving more efficiency across the system.

Under the new agreement, Subway restaurants will offer a consumer-driven assortment of beverages from the diverse PepsiCo beverages portfolio such as Pepsi®, Pepsi® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW®, Starry®, Tropicana®, Lipton®, Aquafina®, and Gatorade®. Subway franchisees will also have the option to offer a larger selection of Gatorade beverages.

The new agreement underscores Subway's commitment to delivering better food and a better guest experience, which includes ensuring the brand's beverage offerings align with guest preferences across demographics. In addition, the change will provide additional value to franchisees, including all new beverage equipment provided to restaurants.

"The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America's favorite place to eat, drink and work," said Doug Fry, President of Subway, North America. "It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees."

As part of the ongoing brand partnership, consumers can look forward to seeing Subway and PepsiCo brands enjoyed together in exciting marketing and media partnerships.

"The agreement with Subway represents two iconic companies coming together to further their commitment to delivering operational excellence and driving breakthrough innovation for consumers across the U.S.," said Anne Fink, President, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Together, we're elevating the consumer experience with dynamic beverage and snack offerings — including those that appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers — bringing new flavors to Subway fans in a powerful way."

The transition to offer PepsiCo products in all U.S. restaurants will begin in 2025 and rollout over the course of several months. PepsiCo is also the current Subway beverage provider in several regions around the world, including Canada, Germany, the Nordics, and the Netherlands, among others.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees—a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners—who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

