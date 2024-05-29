SUBWAY® SERVES UP HAPPINESS WITH THE RETURN OF THE FOOTLONG COOKIE TO RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE

The Footlong Cookie restock arrives as a recent survey revealed two things that make Americans happiest: Footlong Cookies and playing with puppies

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of incredible demand, Subway® announced the triumphant return of its Footlong Cookie to restaurants across the country, Subway.com and the Subway App. First unveiled in January and headlining Subway's Sidekicks menu of footlong snacks, the Footlong Cookie is packed with gooey chocolate chips, served warm and available for $5.*

Footlong Cookies have returned to Subway menus nationwide following months of incredible demand.

Subway's Footlong Cookie comeback is a much-needed morale booster. According to a recent nationwide survey, the return of Subway's Footlong Cookie is perking up Americans – alongside playing with puppies. 70% of respondents said that eating a Footlong Cookie will brighten their day, stacking up just behind the 89% that are tail wagging for puppy cuddles. Younger Americans felt even more uplifted by Subway's footlong snacking news, with 75% of millennials and 77% of Gen Z respondents saying the return of the Footlong Cookie will brighten their day.

"The Footlong Cookie has delighted millions of Americans since their first bites in January, sparking unprecedented demand over the last several months," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "Subway worked diligently to rush additional Footlong Cookie supply to satisfy cookie cravings at a great value and serve up a footlong dose of happiness this summer."

Subway has sold more than five million Footlong Cookies since it joined the menu alongside the Cinnabon® Footlong Churro and Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzel. Since then, Subway has continued to innovate, launching bottled sauces at grocery stores across the country in March, a collection of all-new signature wraps in April, and even more crave-worthy news coming this summer.

To order a Footlong Cookie for pickup or delivery** and learn more about Subway's latest menu updates, visit Subway.com or the Subway App.

*Prices and participation may vary by location. Plus tax. Addt'l fees may apply on delivery orders.

**Subway® Delivery available in select areas. Delivery fees, service fees, and minimum order requirement may apply. See Subway® Delivery FAQ for additional details.

