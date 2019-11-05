Subway® Taps Workforce Development Pioneer Penn Foster to launch Career Training Program for Restaurant Employees

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® Restaurants and Penn Foster announced a pilot program designed to give Subway restaurant employees access to career readiness programs to help them develop workplace skills and advance their education. The new program, which includes an online Career Readiness Bootcamp and High School Program offered through Penn Foster's talent development platform, is being piloted to employees in 331 restaurants in Central Florida.

"The launch of this program plays an integral part in our effort to foster educational development opportunities to our greatest brand ambassadors, Subway Sandwich Artists™," says Michael Robling, Subway's Operations Specialist for North America. "We hope to provide the people who work hard each and every day to serve guests and create an exceptional Subway experience with an opportunity to achieve their personal goals and career aspirations."

The Pilot Program with Penn Foster is the latest example of support of Subway Sandwich Artists to pursue higher education opportunities. The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, a private foundation created by one of Subway's co-founders, sponsors the annual Fresh Start Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to Subway restaurant employees in the US, Canada and Australia . The Scholarship America program is one of many tuition assistance programs that the Foundation has funded since its creation in 1997.

"For too many students, pursuing educational opportunities means committing time and financial resources that are hard to balance with the demands of the workplace," said Dara Warn, Chief Outcomes Officer at Penn Foster. "This program will provide on-demand access to career training and upskilling programs that will unlock economic opportunity for Subway employees."

Designed to respond to growing demand for "soft skills" like teamwork and adaptability, the Career Readiness Bootcamp is an online, self-paced training program that will equip employees with the non-technical skills necessary for success in the workplace. The program guides employees through exercises in personal and workplace competencies, including communication, adaptability, planning, organization, and decision-making, in order to enhance the skill set of employees and improve job placement outcomes.

Penn Foster's High School Diploma Program is an online, accredited program that gives employees the opportunity to earn their high school diploma on their own time with assistance from online teachers and success coaches. Graduates receive a diploma that is nationally and regionally accredited by the Commission on Secondary Schools of the Middle States Associate of Colleges and Schools (CSS-MSA) and nationally accredited by Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

To enroll in the pilot education benefit programs, restaurant employees must be active for 90 days and acceptance is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Acceptance will be determined by the Franchise Owner. Employees can enroll in either program where certified instructors will provide comprehensive support in workplace training and academics.

To learn more about the programs, visit https://partner.pennfoster.com/subway

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is the premier partner for training and upskilling the workforce of tomorrow. Since its founding more than 125 years ago, the organization's mission has remained the same: to design educational programs that helps employers address pressing talent needs and creates new pathways for working learners. Together with an extensive network of leading employers, community-based organizations, and academic institutions, Penn Foster works to close the skills gap and build a stronger workforce through education and training.

SOURCE Penn Foster