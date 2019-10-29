Succeed in a Recession

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fear of a recession kicks off a domino effect, according to a new white paper by Boston-based brand strategy consultancy Spencer Brenneman, LLC, one that having a strong brand can stop. The white paper details how to overcome the emotional response to a recession and thrive during tough times by focusing on and strengthening your brand now.

Businesses often have a knee-jerk reaction and devalue their brand, according to the white paper. For example, slashed marketing budgets hurt lead generation when it's needed most. Reduced prices set a dangerous standard to follow once the recession ends.

A strong brand can also help a company's workforce do better during tough times, says Douglas Spencer, President & Chief Brand Strategist at Spencer Brenneman.

"Ill-prepared management teams struggle with transparency and their best employees fear the life expectancy of their jobs and look elsewhere," Spencer says. "When employees believe in their company's brand, they rally behind it especially during tough times."

The white paper covers three core areas of brand strategy during a recession: why a strong brand helps during a recession, why strengthening your brand will help now, and core elements to focus on when preparing your brand for a recession.

"Your brand doesn't have to follow the path of less-prepared companies during a recession. Instead of fearing a recession, view it as an opportunity," says Spencer.

The white paper is available free-of-charge, https://sbsb.us/WB-Succeed.

About Spencer Brenneman, LLC

Spencer Brenneman helps brands in transition. Whether that's creating a new brand from scratch, retooling one that's been around for a couple of years, or bringing together two established ones, we show companies how to grow their businesses with the right brand strategy. For more information, visit spencerbrenneman.com .

