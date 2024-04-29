SucceedSmart's Pioneering AI-Powered Executive Recruitment Platform Recognized Again with Five Stevie® Awards in the 2024 American Business Awards®

Among the Awards, SucceedSmart Earned Top Honors with a Coveted Gold Stevie in the Human Capital Management or Talent Management Solution Category

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the pioneer of AI-driven modern executive recruitment, won five prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Winners were announced on April 25 and the full list is published on the American Business Awards website. SucceedSmart is a back-to-back winner in the awards program and was recognized in the following categories:

Human Capital Management or Talent Management Solution (Gold)

Best Entrepreneur - Computer Software - Up to 500 Employees (Silver)

Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees (Bronze)

Emerging Technology (Bronze)

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution (Bronze)

The traditional executive search industry operates almost entirely offline and has remained devoid of innovation for half a century. SucceedSmart is disrupting the $8 billion U.S./$22 billion global executive recruitment industry with its unique blend of AI-driven technology and human expertise, which helps companies fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency. Its AI-powered search and match algorithm based on accomplishments, rather than skills, received a patent from the U.S Patent and Trademark Office in early 2024.

"While most recruitment strategies focus on search and match technology based on skills, this approach doesn't work to recruit qualified leaders," said Sanjay Sathé, founder and CEO of SucceedSmart. "Our proprietary, patented accomplishment-based algorithm matches best-fit candidates with open positions leveraging the approach of dating platforms—effectively 'Bumble' for executive search.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards—particularly with a Gold Stevie in the Human Capital Management or Talent Management Solution category—for our continued innovation in the executive recruitment industry and broader HR technology space," Sathé continued.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive recruiting platform on a mission to modernize leadership recruiting for director to C-level talent. Acting as an extension of talent acquisition teams, SucceedSmart blends technology with human expertise to help companies fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency. By leveraging proprietary AI and custom-built accomplishment-based matching technology, along with talent advisors and executive coaches, SucceedSmart drives significant value for organizations looking to fill critical leadership roles. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

