Success Anywhere, Dreamforce Everywhere: Salesforce Announces the First Global Dreamforce

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the first-ever global Dreamforce—taking place in San Francisco and cities around the world, including New York City, London, and Paris, both in-person and digitally from September 21-23, 2021.

Over the last year, Salesforce completely reimagined Dreamforce—hosting the all-digital Dreamforce to You that brought the power of Dreamforce to Trailblazers around the world with more than 140 million views, a live-streamed keynote, personalized content and a four day digital learning experience. Dreamforce 2021 will build on this success, bringing together innovative, inspirational, and immersive in-person and digital experiences across a global campus.

At Dreamforce 2021, the top priority will be health and safety. Salesforce will follow all local COVID-19 public health guidelines and, in the U.S., anyone attending in-person will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Leaders in the medical community, including world-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, will work with Salesforce to help ensure the safety of all attendees. Salesforce will also work with longtime partner Marriott to incorporate industry best practices to create safe experiences.

Dreamforce 2021 is Salesforce's 19th annual Dreamforce experience — a family reunion designed to bring together the entire Salesforce community — customers, partners, employees, students, and more — to learn, connect, have fun, and give back. For more information, please visit http://dreamforce.com .

Comments on the news:

"We're thrilled to bring Dreamforce back as an in-person experience, and we can't wait to bring all our Trailblazers together for a completely new brand experience," said Sarah Franklin , President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "Whether you join us in person or online, it will be the most innovative and immersive Dreamforce ever — another example of how, in this new all-digital world, we can achieve success from anywhere."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

