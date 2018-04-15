Success Aviation Services Expands Its Flight Support Services to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mustafa Rabie, Chief Commercial Officer at Success Aviation Services, said, "We have recently recognized the business aviation potential in Bosnia, and after careful consideration, we've decided to provide privately-based supervisory ground handling services at key areas."

Khaled Shurbaji, Success Aviation's Chief Executive Officer, added, "Today, Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the most frequently visited countries in the region, and it has been shown to have the third highest tourism growth rate in the world since 1995, projected to continue out to 2020"

Flight services will include:

Customized on-site coordination of all operational requirements to exceed passenger expectations;

Foreseeing any regulatory challenges and providing quality control to all third-party services in advance of operators' scheduled arrival/departure times, to ensure a seamless experience on the ground;

Supervising any specific or last-minute requests from crew or passengers

"Our team of professional ground representatives will be present at the all sites 24/7 to provide our clients with impeccable service to enhance their experience upon their arrival and onward journey

"We have recently employed a similar model with enormous success at other challenging and congested locations such as

Guinea Conakry and Senegal," stated Khaled Shurbaji.

For more information on Success Aviation Services and its ground support capabilities and locations worldwide, please visit our website: http://www.success.aeroor contact us on +971 6 561 9898 (24/7)

Success Aviation Service FZC is an international trip support provider, focused on providing high-quality flight support services for flight success. The company specializes in providing products and solutions for the general aviation industry. Our services include international flight planning and scheduling, weather briefings, fueling program, permits, aircraft ground handling and aviation security.

Edrick Kevin

Corporate Communications Specialist Office: +971-6-5619898 info@success.aero



SOURCE Success Aviation Services FZC