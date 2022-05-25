Success for All Foundation Named as an Approved Partner for Maryland Leads

BALTIMORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Success for All Foundation is proud to announce that the organization was chosen as a Maryland Leads Partner to support Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in the state in two areas: Tutoring and the Science of Reading.

Maryland Leads is the Maryland State Department of Education's new grant initiative designed to support Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in utilizing more than $150 million in federal funds to target a wide variety of schools' needs to increase student achievement.

"We are proud to be chosen as an approved partner by the Maryland State Department of Education for this important initiative. We look forward to working with Maryland's school districts to accelerate student learning and to set students on the path for a lifetime of success," said Julie Wible, Executive Director, Success for All Foundation.

Success for All has a 35-year proven track record of increasing student achievement in under-performing districts and supporting schools to overcome great challenges.

"We are pleased to see the MDSDE take action to address learning loss and focus their funding on programs that are proven to close achievement gaps. Now that we are an approved partner, we have the opportunity to work with MD districts to implement our proven programs and help build schools that thrive," said Ms. Wible.

Success for All has been a national leader in The Science of Reading for more than 35 years. The Success for All program was developed with the goal of using the best science available to ensure that students have excellent instruction and other essential supports so they will learn the critical skills of reading and have the tools they need to succeed as students.

Success for All Tutoring is a proven, web-based literacy skills accelerator for below-level students in grades 1-8. Success for All Tutoring has two levels: elementary and middle. The elementary level improves students' phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. The middle school level improves students' overall fluency by concentrating on building vocabulary and comprehension.

Founded in 1987 and based in Baltimore, Success for All Foundation's mission is to develop and disseminate research-proven educational programs to ensure that all students from all backgrounds achieve the highest level of academic success.

