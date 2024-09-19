Success for All Foundation's Reading Program Approved on Arizona's "Move On When Reading" Core Reading Program List

BALTIMORE and PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Success for All Foundation proudly announces that the Success for All Reading Program has been officially approved on the Arizona Department of Education's Core Reading Program List. This recognition by the Move On When Reading Committee confirms the program's alignment with the science of reading and its effectiveness in advancing early literacy in Arizona schools.

"Success for All is a proven pathway to achieving substantial improvements in student outcomes," said Julie Wible, CEO at the Success for All Foundation. "Being on the Arizona Move on When Reading Core Reading Program List opens new opportunities for schools to implement this impactful program, especially with the added benefit of our new scholarships."

Arizona's Move On When Reading policy aims to provide students with the highest quality, evidence-based reading instruction from kindergarten through third grade, ensuring they are well-prepared for long-term academic success. The legislation in A.R.S §15-701, A.R.S §15-704, and A.R.S §15-211 (as amended by HB2026) underscores the critical role of early literacy in shaping students' educational pathways.

With the Success for All Reading Program now on Arizona's approved list, schools across the state have a significant opportunity to implement this comprehensive and research-proven program. To further support schools in this endeavor, the Success for All Foundation is offering School Success Scholarships for schools interested in adopting the program starting in January 2025. These scholarships provide essential financial support, enabling schools to adopt a program that has transformed over 1,000 schools nationwide.

Success for All empowers school leadership, strengthens schoolwide collaboration, and drives data-driven decision-making while implementing proven early intervention strategies. At its core, Success for All is an instructional model which includes a curriculum founded in the Science of Reading, combining foundational literacy skills with advanced comprehension techniques. Schools partnering with Success for All gain the resources and support to build a dynamic learning environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

There are a very limited number of scholarships available for the upcoming school year. For more information about Success for All, or to see if your schools is a fit for the School Success Scholarships, visit www.successforall.org or email [email protected]

