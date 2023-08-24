Success From Anywhere Season 3 Podcast Features Innovators Disrupting Business As Usual in the Era of AI and Leadership Transformation

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Mangia launches season 3 of the Success From Anywhere podcast and goes behind-the-scenes of the modern workplace, highlighting thought leaders like Saad Siddiqui, General Partner at Telstra Ventures; Ahva Sadeghi, John Lewis Fellow for Civil & Human Rights turned Founder & CEO of Symba; Khalid Rhaza, a multi-patent holding tech visionary plus Founder & CEO of Graphiant; and Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of healthcare experience improvement company AuthentiCX.

Sponsored by Robin , the podcast's popularity across 28 countries - is centered around Mangia challenging the traditions of where, when and how work happens.

Mangia says, "The future belongs to those who create it. And what I've learned from the podcast and from our brilliant guests is that progress is possible. It's rewarding when listeners contact me to share how an idea from the show inspired a new solution to an old problem, a new opportunity, or a quality of life improvement."

Season 3 listeners will be invited to go behind the scenes to meet founders and funders who are fueling innovation that's changing how we work, live, play and learn. From disrupting the patient experience to the PTO experience and more, meet brilliant ideators with a passion for progress.

