Success Soars at KidZania USA: Celebrating 4th Anniversary, 100 Million Visitors and New Partnerships

4th Anniversary, 100 Million Visitors and New Partnerships with Children's Health, Children's Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Avocados from Mexico and SMU.

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KidZania USA, a global interactive edutainment theme park, is celebrating its 4th anniversary of the Dallas location with a remarkable achievement: welcoming its 100 millionth visitor this year. This milestone highlights the endless moments of inspiration, learning and fun that KidZania offers to young citizens and their families.

"What a great time for KidZania! We are excited to celebrate this success both with our visitors and partners," said Natalia Znakharenko, COO of KidZania USA. "We look forward to bringing new unique experiences to our venue. We are extremely appreciative of the business community's support, which will further enrich the educational experiences we provide."

In addition to celebrating this significant achievement, KidZania Dallas is soaring to new heights with three exciting partnerships, providing young adventurers with more thrilling experiences:

Empowering Healthcare with Children's Health and Children's Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. These collaborations introduce children to the world of healthcare through interactive medical experiences. These hands-on activities inspire children to explore the worlds of health care and sports medicine, from performing life-saving surgeries to learning how to guide athletes in injury recovery and effective rehabilitation.

Culinary Adventures with Avocados from Mexico: KidZania's "Guac Kitchen" offers a unique culinary experience for young avocado enthusiasts. Here, young chefs dive into the world of avocados, discovering their nutritious benefits while preparing tasty guacamole from scratch.

Learning Comes to Life at Southern Methodist University (SMU): This University partnership with SMU at KidZania provides an academic haven where young scholars can earn bachelor's and master's degrees. As they unlock academic achievements, children gain insights into real-world professions and understand the value of higher education.

With these amazing experiences, KidZania Dallas continues to shape young minds, providing them with the ability to learn, play and dream.

About KidZania
KidZania is a global leader in interactive edutainment for children. It is an interactive kids' city combining inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play for children ages 4-14. Kids independently explore a kid-sized city with over 100 exciting careers. Each ultra-realistic experience empowers kids, gives them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspires them to be great global citizens. KidZania originated in Mexico City in 1999 and currently has 26 facilities in 17 countries around the world and counting. KidZania Dallas opened in November 2019 in Frisco, TX and became the first KidZania in the United States. In the four years since KidZania USA opened its doors, it has become a go-to destination for families seeking a unique blend of education and entertainment for their children.

For more information about KidZania USA and its first US location in Dallas, visit (www.kidzaniausa.com).  Don't forget to follow @KidZaniaUSA on Facebook, Instagram,  TikTok, and LinkedIn.

