Success Strategies for Real Estate Professionals who wants to make 2023 their Best Year yet!

Real Estate Summit 2023 presenting 20 Leading Real Estate Professionals in an immersive virtual event on January 11 & 12

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Hayden, founder of Resilient New Media, and her team are set to host the game changing Real Estate Summit 2023 on January 11 & 12. The event is free to register and interested participants can sign up for it at realestatesummit2023.vfairs.com.

Kim Hayden and the amazing speakers

This virtual event is a must attend for any person considering a career in real estate, Realtors® and Mortgage Professionals looking to up their game in what is sure to be one of the most changing real estate markets in years. Our goal with Real Estate Summit 2023 is to bring together top producing real estate professionals who will willingly share their expertise with those aspiring to make real estate a cornerstone of their careers.

We've assembled over 20 of the industry's best for two jam packed days of discovery, learning, development, and growth. Attendees will be able to leverage the knowledge and experience of our expert speakers who will share their strategies and systems that have made them the Top Producers in their chosen trade.

Attendees will be able to interact in panel discussions and presentations focusing on subjects such as social media, lead generation, brokerage ownership, new technologies and tools, cybersecurity and investing.

Not only will attendees enjoy a the speaker presentations, they also will experience an immersive campus with real time networking lounge, expo hall, prizes and of course no event is complete without a photo booth.

"The Real Estate Market is transitioning for the foreseeable future, and the Real Estate Agents that are best prepared with the right tools and strategies will win the day," said Kim Hayden.

The virtual event is free to register

https://realestatesummit2023.vfairs.com

About Resilient New Media and Kim Hayden

Kim Hayden and her Real Estate Team have conducted over 1,600 Transactions, produced multiple TV series and Podcasts about Real Estate, and she's the Creator of the Community 500 Doors, a program for New and Struggling Residential Real Estate Agents. Resilient New Media and Kim Hayden share the mission of supporting obtainable and sustainable community focused business initiative.

Source: Resilient New Media

SOURCE Resilient New Media