Success Without Sacrificing Health and Well-Being

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new book release, Thrive at the Top: The CEO's Guide to Chronic Pain Relief by Ken Malloy is a powerful wake-up call for leaders and other busy people reminding them that finding time to focus on self-care is always more important than the bottom line. Written for executives and really anyone facing deep and complex demands in their life, this book provides field-tested strategies for keeping up with the challenges of work and life while staying stress and pain-free.

And, for those who have become overwhelmed and are enduring chronic pain or other psychosomatic symptoms, Thrive at the Top offers technology that quickly and easily alleviates stress and pain. Based upon 30 years of studying the effects of stress on health and productivity, Ken Malloy offers highly effective tools and techniques for working at full capacity while maintaining a state of relaxed productivity. His work teaches the ability to quickly restore a sense of stability in the face of difficult people and situations, and ways to eliminate nagging pain and other symptoms that deplete one's energy, enthusiasm, and ability to enjoy life.

About the Author:

Ken Malloy is a Mindbody Chronic Pain and Executive Coach with 30 years experience working with hundreds of people from around the world, helping them reduce stress, get rid of pain, and regain a sense of well-being and renewed ability to be productive and satisfied in their work and lives. He has worked with people from all walks of life, including executives and other busy professionals as well as members of the military and Olympic athletes.

In his previous work, he wrote and produced several hundred educational programs for the federal government, Fortune 100 companies, colleges and other private institutions. Malloy has studied in the fields of psychology, sociology, anthropology, brain science, health, spirituality, religion, Eastern and Western philosophy and self-realization, all of which he has drawn upon to create his own methodology. Currently, he conducts coaching, is a public speaker and works with clients one-on-one. He lives in New York City.

More About This Title:

Thrive at the Top: The CEO's Guide to Chronic Pain Relief by Ken Malloy will be released by Morgan James Publishing on October 15, 2019. Thrive at the Top— ISBN 9781642793765—has 160 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95

About Morgan James Publishing:

