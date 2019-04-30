Successful Belt & Road Innovation Forum on 5G + 4K Communication Unveiled in Beijing

BEIJING, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHNPEC, organizers of the Belt & Road Media Community, together with China Media Group as co-sponsors, announced the successful completion of the first Belt & Road Innovation Forum on 5G+4K Communication which took place in Beijing on April 22, 2019. A Media Application Technology Exhibition was held at the Forum, bringing a wide range of world-leading new media technologies such as China Media Group's 5G + 4K + AI Productions; Sony's 8K Shooting and Production, and 5G+4K Technology of Huawei. This forum led up to the 2nd annual Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation, held on April 26 in Beijing.

TOP L-R: Belt and Road Innovation Forum on 5G + 4K Communication; Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group, delivers a keynote speech; BOTTOM L-R: Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Minister, Publicity Department, CPC Central Committee; Aliya Babayeva, Director of Channel Seven Kazakhstan; The media application technology exhibition at the Belt and Road Innovation Forum on 5G + 4K Communication TOP L-R: CHNPEC Sponsor; Luvsandash Ninjjamts, Gen. Dir., Mongolian National Public Radio and Television; Oleg Dobrodeyev, General Director, All-Russian State TV & Radio Broadcasting Co.; Javier Alvarez, CEO of Integra Cultural Industries; BOTTOM L-R: Dr. Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei Technologies; and Representatives of BRMC members @ premiere ceremony 100-episode 4K micro-documentary Chang'an Meets Rome

The Belt and Road Innovation Forum on 5G+4K Communication was launched to highlight 5G and 4K technology in the media, and was attended by 150+ representatives from over 50 media organizations (Integra Cultural Industries, Huawei Technologies, Sony, Mongolian National Public Radio and Television, etc.) across 25 countries (Argentina, Australia, Cambodia, Germany, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, UK, USA, etc.)

The Forum promoted the development of cooperation to achieve communication innovation and encourage deeper integration of cutting-edge technologies in the internet era. Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and President of China Media Group, said in his keynote speech, that China Media Group has firmly grasped the historic opportunities of the 5G era, focusing on key technologies, accelerated integration and development, and has built a new strategic layout of 5G+4K+AI. Additionally, he discussed how to strengthen technology leadership, deepen content cooperation, and optimize the new media ecology.

Keynote speeches were delivered by Oleg Dobrodeyev, General Director, All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and Javier Alvarez, CEO of Integra Cultural Industries. Speeches and presentations were provided by: Dr. Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Fumihiko Sudo, Chief Distinguished Engineer. Sony Imaging Products & Solutions; Pavel Negoitsa, General Director of Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta; Michael Radtke, Managing Director, TV Alliance Group; Luvsandash Ninjjamts, General Director, Mongolian National Public Radio and Television; Aliya Babayeva, Director, Channel Seven Kazakhstan; and Min Min Managing Director, Shwe Than Lwin Media.

Hu Yu, Co-founder and Executive President of iFLYTEK, and Luo Zhenhua, President of Shenzhen Dajiang Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., successively demonstrated the application direction and development prospects of 5G and 4K technologies, especially in terms of their future growth in the field of hardware equipment. Participants expressed hope of their prospects as part of the Belt and Road Initiative and in-depth media cooperation. The opening ceremony, featured the premiere of the 100-episode 4K micro-documentary Chang'an Meets Rome, co-produced by BRMC members.

Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, announced that the thematic documentary Shared Future will premiere at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in September.

The Forum culminated in the launch of the 5G+4K Communication Innovation Proposal for the Belt and Road Media Community, which is based on the principles of equality, volunteerism, mutually beneficial cooperation and development. The Proposal's aim is to open up a broader space for media in various countries under the new wave of technological revolution, and is designed to contribute to building a community of common destiny with the purpose of wide consultation, joint construction and shared benefit.

CHNPEC Media Contacts :

(Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO at MJ Global Communications LLC

213766@email4pr.com +1-646-225-6590 Los Angeles, CA

(Ms.) Panayiota Pagoulatos, MD at Pink Orchid International

213766@email4pr.com +1-212-235-1870 New York, NY

SOURCE CHNPEC